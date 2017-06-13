 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival Announces Its Entertainment Line‐up

Summer will be sizzling with a hot entertainment lineup at the 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival held in downtown Oxnard July 29 and 30.
 
 
Louie Cruz Beltran
Louie Cruz Beltran
 
OXNARD, Calif. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Summer will be sizzling with a hot entertainment lineup at the 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival held in downtown Oxnard July 29 and 30. The annual celebration takes place at Plaza Park, Fifth and "B" streets in historic downtown Oxnard from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. both days.

"Our festival musicians create the kind of music that will entice festival goers to get up and dance," says Kellie Meehan, festival director. "And we encourage everyone to do just that!"

Here is the lineup and show times for the main stage:

Saturday, July 29:

The Arsenio Rodriguez Project – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orquesta Bonko - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Louie Cruz Beltran - 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 30:

La Verdad - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Angel Lebron Y Su Sabor Latino - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Janeen Puente - 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Saturday Entertainment

Saturday starts off at 11 a.m. with the Arsenio Rodriguez Project (https://www.facebook.com/TheArsenioRodriguezProject/), an all-star ensemble of today's top L.A. musicians. The group was formed to pay tribute to Arsenio Rodriguez, a Cuban musician, composer and bandleader called by many the father of salsa. The ensemble performs the original arrangements of the man many credit with being one of Afro-Cuban music greatest innovators.

At 2 p.m., Orquesta Bonkó (https://www.facebook.com/Orquestabonko/) takes the stage. Band members includes top musicians from Nicaragua, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico and the United States. All these talents and cultures join forces to create a powerful, danceable and unique repertoire making the group a favorite among Salsa dancers and music enthusiasts.

Finishing out Saturday's musical lineup at 4:45 p.m. is Louie Cruz Beltran (http://www.louiebeltran.com/), a charismatic entertainer, singer and master percussionist who has captivated audiences with his dynamic stage presence and wonderful vocals. Beltran's musical career was crafted upon the soulful sounds of his ethnic American background and flavored with contemporary R&B, jazz, Latin jazz and salsa.

Sunday Entertainment

On Sunday, the nine-piece band La Verdad (https://www.facebook.com/laverdadmusic/app/2405167945/) begins the festival at 11 a.m. Founded in 2015 by Grammy award winning singer songwriter Gabrielito Gonzalez along with arranger-producer Matt Amper and master  percussionist and Latin percussion artist Joey de Leon, they've assembled some of L.A's finest musicians to play in a dynamic fresh style of hip-hop, pop and Latin fusion. La Verdad plays clubs and festivals and serves as the band to artists such as La Palabra and New York artist Don Sonero.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, it's Angel Lebron Y Su Sabor Latino (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCl3X20lPls). As orchestra director, Angel Lebron brings his family history of three generations of New York Latin musicians to his exciting style of live classic salsa. A true entertainer, he connects with his audience through his humor and energetic style.



Topping off Sunday is Janeen Puente and her orchestra from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. The orchestra was developed when Puente moved to LA and met Eddie Del Rios, an accomplished percussionist who has played all over the world with some of the biggest names in salsa. The band pays tribute to the female icons of salsa, from La Lupe to La India, but with Puente's own voice and style. The band has become a local favorite.

The 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival is presented by the Oxnard Downtowners, and sponsored by Bud Light, Gold Coast Broadcasting, Mission Foods, Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau, Premier America and other community partners.

The two‐day event draws an estimated 45,000 salsa lovers. Event highlights include a salsa tasting tent, an eclectic vendor marketplace, international foods, a kids' play zone, a salsa recipe contest, and the popular, "Dancing with our Community Stars" dance contest and charity fundraiser (taking place at 1 p.m. on Sunday). Admission and parking are free. Mainstageseatingisjust$5. No coolers or pets are permitted on festival grounds.

A Friday, July 28 kick-off concert takes place at Plaza Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (gate opens at 5:30). Lawn seating is $15 in advance ($20 the night of the concert). To purchase tickets, go to http://oxnardsalsafestival.com/friday-concert.

Out-of-Towner Travel Tips

For a listing of hotels and visitor attractions, visit www.visitoxnard.com or call the Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau (https://visitoxnard.com/) at 1‐800‐2‐Oxnard.

For festival information, call 805‐535‐4060, or visit www.oxnardsalsafestival.com.

Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
