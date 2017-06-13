News By Tag
24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival Announces Its Entertainment Line‐up
Summer will be sizzling with a hot entertainment lineup at the 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival held in downtown Oxnard July 29 and 30.
"Our festival musicians create the kind of music that will entice festival goers to get up and dance," says Kellie Meehan, festival director. "And we encourage everyone to do just that!"
Here is the lineup and show times for the main stage:
Saturday, July 29:
The Arsenio Rodriguez Project – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Orquesta Bonko - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Louie Cruz Beltran - 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Sunday, July 30:
La Verdad - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Angel Lebron Y Su Sabor Latino - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Janeen Puente - 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Saturday Entertainment
Saturday starts off at 11 a.m. with the Arsenio Rodriguez Project (https://www.facebook.com/
At 2 p.m., Orquesta Bonkó (https://www.facebook.com/
Finishing out Saturday's musical lineup at 4:45 p.m. is Louie Cruz Beltran (http://www.louiebeltran.com/
Sunday Entertainment
On Sunday, the nine-piece band La Verdad (https://www.facebook.com/
From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, it's Angel Lebron Y Su Sabor Latino (https://www.youtube.com/
Topping off Sunday is Janeen Puente and her orchestra from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. The orchestra was developed when Puente moved to LA and met Eddie Del Rios, an accomplished percussionist who has played all over the world with some of the biggest names in salsa. The band pays tribute to the female icons of salsa, from La Lupe to La India, but with Puente's own voice and style. The band has become a local favorite.
The 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival is presented by the Oxnard Downtowners, and sponsored by Bud Light, Gold Coast Broadcasting, Mission Foods, Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau, Premier America and other community partners.
The two‐day event draws an estimated 45,000 salsa lovers. Event highlights include a salsa tasting tent, an eclectic vendor marketplace, international foods, a kids' play zone, a salsa recipe contest, and the popular, "Dancing with our Community Stars" dance contest and charity fundraiser (taking place at 1 p.m. on Sunday). Admission and parking are free. Mainstageseatingisjust$
A Friday, July 28 kick-off concert takes place at Plaza Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (gate opens at 5:30). Lawn seating is $15 in advance ($20 the night of the concert). To purchase tickets, go to http://oxnardsalsafestival.com/
Out-of-Towner Travel Tips
For a listing of hotels and visitor attractions, visit www.visitoxnard.com or call the Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau (https://visitoxnard.com/)
For festival information, call 805‐535‐4060, or visit www.oxnardsalsafestival.com.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
