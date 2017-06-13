News By Tag
Beauty Expert Jaye Renee' Launches The New Beauty With Jaye Renee' Podcast
Beauty Industry Professionals Have A New Podcast Dedicated To Them And Their Industry
All content on the podcast is free and updated a 1-3 times weekly. New Beauty with Jaye a Renee' is available on iTunes, SoundCloud, via RSS feed and JayeRenee.com. It can be heard from anywhere, at anytime on demand on all computers, laptops, tablets and mobile devices.
A podcast is an audio program similar to a radio show, that is posted to the internet for you to download and listen to at your convenience. You may listen to individual episode of a podcast or subscribe to a show so that new episodes are automatically downloaded for you to listen to.
As Jaye wishes to continue presenting fellow members of the beauty industry with content they find most interesting and helpful, she invites them to contact her regarding feedback and for questions.
About Jaye Renee'
Jaye Renee' is a recognized Beauty Industry Expert, sought after author of The 6 Figure Stylist(TM)-Secrets to Exploding Your Beauty Industry Business & Creating Success by Design, speaker and consultant who has been seen in/or on USA Today, Black Enterprise, NY Daily News, International Business Times, CBS Moneywatch.com and more. She is often called upon to gain insight on the purpose and the inner workings of the beauty industry as it relates to various events, stories and situations both inside and outside of the beauty realm. Jaye also enjoys being a coach and educator to beauty industry professionals. She can be found at http://JayeRenee.com and http://Instagram.com/
