Asia's best HR teams revealed in annual report

24 teams have been included in a list recognising Asia's top performing HR teams.

Katrina Ricarte

Katrina Ricarte

--has released its second annual Top HR Teams report, recognising the top-performing HR teams leading the way in the industry with their cutting-edge practices.Hundreds of submissions from across the region were culled into a list of 24 teams who have proven themselves worthy for a place in this prestigious report. From personalized benefit programs to smart use of cutting-edge technology, this year's top teams are pushing the envelope of HR best practice—promoting innovation and creativity within their respective institutions."Globally, majority of organisations believe driving innovation will be a priority over the coming 12 months," said Iain Hopkins,editor. "The results of the study by PageUp and Alexander Mann Solutions highlight the opportunity for HR teams to establish enterprise-wide innovation capability within their organisations. The HR teams included in this report have set a good example and are leading the way for others to follow."The full report is in issue 3.02 ofout now or view the list online at http://www.hrdmag.com.sg/ rankings/top- hr-teams-2017/ is the only magazine written for and targeted purely at the most senior HR professionals (CHRO's and HR Directors) and top corporate decision-makers in Asia.is an industry-standard magazine that supports both the business and best-practice functional requirements placed onin their evolving roles.