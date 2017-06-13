News By Tag
Asia's best HR teams revealed in annual report
24 teams have been included in a list recognising Asia's top performing HR teams.
Hundreds of submissions from across the region were culled into a list of 24 teams who have proven themselves worthy for a place in this prestigious report. From personalized benefit programs to smart use of cutting-edge technology, this year's top teams are pushing the envelope of HR best practice—promoting innovation and creativity within their respective institutions.
"Globally, majority of organisations believe driving innovation will be a priority over the coming 12 months," said Iain Hopkins, HRD editor. "The results of the study by PageUp and Alexander Mann Solutions highlight the opportunity for HR teams to establish enterprise-wide innovation capability within their organisations. The HR teams included in this report have set a good example and are leading the way for others to follow."
The full report is in issue 3.02 of Human Resources Director, out now or view the list online at http://www.hrdmag.com.sg/
Human Resources Director is the only magazine written for and targeted purely at the most senior HR professionals (CHRO's and HR Directors) and top corporate decision-makers in Asia. HRD is an industry-standard magazine that supports both the business and best-practice functional requirements placed on HRDs in their evolving roles.
