Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson Announces New Partner
Denver-based law firm announces Kurt Leeper as Partner. Leeper's practice focuses on corporate and securities matters and mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on the representation of financial institutions.
"We are extremely pleased to announce Kurt's elevation to partner," said SBBO Partner Christian Otteson, who chairs the firm's Banking, Lending & Financial Institutions practice group. "Kurt is a longstanding and valued member of the firm, and is well deserving of this recognition for his achievements and contributions."
Prior to joining SBBO Leeper worked for a major national law firm in Cleveland, Ohio, where he represented a variety of clients in corporate transactions, securities law compliance and other matters. He also did extensive work for the Securities Investor Protection Corporation in its recovery efforts with respect to the collapse of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
In 2013 Leeper was named to the Association for Corporate Growth's Leadership 20 Program and in 2014 Super Lawyers named him to its list of Colorado Rising Stars.
Leeper is a key member of the firm's Banking, Lending & Financial Institutions practice group that handled bank merger transactions with an aggregate deal value in excess of $475 million in 2016. This included a $140 million merger that produced one of the biggest banks in Colorado.
About Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP (http://www.sbbolaw.com)
With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national and regional law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.
Media Contact
Andrew Laing
(303) 894-3130
***@agency33.com
