Aspen Medical Products Founder, CEO honored as Winner of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Orange County
Dan Williamson joins three decades of groundbreaking entrepreneurs in the healthcare and community industries
The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their employees, business and community. After going through a vigorous vetting and judging process, Williamson was one of 18 finalists honored Friday, June 16, at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. At the end of the special evening, Williamson was named the Entrepreneur Of The Year under the Healthcare & Community category.
"I share this award with the whole team at Aspen Medical Products. Without the hard work and dedication of these talented men and women, I would not be here today and — more importantly — we would not be able to improve the millions of lives through our innovative spinal bracing products," said Williamson, who attended the gala with his family, including his wife, son and four daughters. They also were joined by members of his team at Aspen.
Aspen Medical Products is recognized across the globe, having secured more than 50 patents for its spinal bracing technology that reduces pain and increases strength, flexibility and stability in patients with spinal deficiencies. The products produced by Aspen Medical Products also provide back pain sufferers alternatives to surgical intervention or the use of often habit-forming opioid drugs.
While the company's success is exceptional, its philanthropic endeavors in the community are equally impressive. Since 2000, Aspen Medical Products' employees have supported the Challenged Athletes Foundation through donations, fundraising and volunteering. Since 2009, Aspen has been the title sponsor of the Aspen Medical Products San Diego Triathlon Challenge.
Now in its 31st year, the EY program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and 60 countries throughout the world. It is Aspen Medical Products' first time participating in the EY program; many companies that receive the top prize typically compete for a number of years prior to ultimately winning.
Williamson now moves on to the national competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.
About Aspen Medical Products: Aspen Medical Products is the leader in the design, development and marketing of upper and lower spinal orthotics. The Company is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. and has local sales representatives throughout the United States as well as representation worldwide. For more than 25 years, the management team and employees at Aspen have introduced a continuous flow of pioneering spinal bracing products and services to the healthcare marketplace. For more information, visit us online at www.AspenMP.com.
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®: Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.
