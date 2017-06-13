News By Tag
Allen S. Kent, MD, PA Announces New Web Site Launching!
Dr. Kent is Affiliated with top Ft. Worth Hospitals Including Baylor Surgical Hospital and Baylor All Saints Hospital
Ft. Worth, TX – Dr. Allen Kent, MD, PA, a sought after orthopedic doctor (http://www.askmdpa.com/)
Dr. Kent has served Ft. Worth for over three decades offering a number of services and ailments treated including ankle injuries, arthroscopy, hip/knee injuries, lumbar spine injuries, shoulder/upper extremity injuries, and sports injuries. The most up-to-date technical improvements in surgical instrumentation and technique are offered by the practice.
This new web site is an extension of the celebrated care that is delivered to his patients who see him in his practice. The site includes information about Dr. Kent's practice for would-be patients seeking a local orthopedic doctor (http://www.askmdpa.com/
The web site provides customer service for current patients including the ability to make an appointment. There is also a patient resource area that includes important orthopedic information.
Dr. Kent grew up in Ft. Worth before leaving to study in Austin and Houston. In 1981, he returned to his hometown to begin to offer personalized orthopedic services (http://www.askmdpa.com/
Contact:
Allen S. Kent, MD, PA Orthopedic Surgery
800 12th Avenue; Suite 200
Ft. Worth, Texas 76104-2519
(817) 332-5591
#AskMDPA
Contact
Allen Kent
***@askmdpa.com
