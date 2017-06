Allen S. Kent, MD, PA Announces New Web Site Launching!

Dr. Kent is Affiliated with top Ft. Worth Hospitals Including Baylor Surgical Hospital and Baylor All Saints Hospital

-- Leading Ft. Worth Orthopedic Surgeon Allen S. Kent, MD, PA Launches New Web SiteFt. Worth, TX – Dr. Allen Kent, MD, PA, a sought after orthopedic doctor (http://www.askmdpa.com/)for patients with musculoskeletal disorders, has launched a new web site.Dr. Kent has served Ft. Worth for over three decades offering a number of services and ailments treated including ankle injuries, arthroscopy, hip/knee injuries, lumbar spine injuries, shoulder/upper extremity injuries, and sports injuries. The most up-to-date technical improvements in surgical instrumentation and technique are offered by the practice.This new web site is an extension of the celebrated care that is delivered to his patients who see him in his practice. The site includes information about Dr. Kent's practice for would-be patients seeking a local orthopedic doctor (http://www.askmdpa.com/contact-askmdpa/)for help with the type of services that he offers as well as the doctor's background. New patients can access a new patient package directly from the web site for printing at home.The web site provides customer service for current patients including the ability to make an appointment. There is also a patient resource area that includes important orthopedic information.Dr. Kent grew up in Ft. Worth before leaving to study in Austin and Houston. In 1981, he returned to his hometown to begin to offer personalized orthopedic services ( http://www.askmdpa.com/ services/ ) to patients in his practice. Dr. Kent is a member of The American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, The Texas Medical Association, Texas Surgical Society, Alamo Orthopedic Society, and The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He has also published a variety of papers and publications and is a presenter and lecturer for a number of professional associations.Contact:Allen S. Kent, MD, PA Orthopedic Surgery800 12th Avenue; Suite 200Ft. Worth, Texas 76104-2519(817) 332-5591#AskMDPA