Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


PODS® Las Vegas does more for Businesses this Summer Season

How PODS® Las Vegas is helping corporate America streamline moving their businesses
 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- When companies decide it is time to relocate their business, the question of how to efficiently move people and product comes to mind. According to the US Census Bureau, 20.2% of all moves in 2016 within the US were for employment related reasons. Managers look to reduce the costs of moving, while still maintaining a streamlined and accommodating moving and storage process for employees.

Whether your business is relocating this summer or needs help with stationary storage, PODS® Las Vegas can help.

PODS containers can be used for moving, storage, or both. The ease of using PODS means you can load the container on your schedule at your pace. These containers can live on-site or be driven to our many secure Storage Centers. If the container needs to be moved, PODS can drive it from location to destination.

Here are a list of ways PODS commercial customers have found success using PODS® Las Vegas:

Flexible Inventory: Manage your stock levels to adjust for market and seasonal fluctuations

Storage Options: Secure on-site and local warehouse storage

Nationwide Transportation: Company fleet supports local and long-distance moves

Convenience and Ease: Ground-level loading and unloading according to your schedule

Exceptional Customer Service: Dedicated team assures first-rate performance

Maximize Productivity: Reduces multiple shipments and handling to better use company resources

"PODS means business. Our team of experienced sales representatives are dedicated to serving our commercial accounts," says Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS® Las Vegas. "Whether your business is looking to move locally or across the country, our team can design a moving logistics program customized to your business's needs."

About PODS Las Vegas

PODS of Las Vegas pioneered the portable moving and storage industry in the Las Vegas market with its 85,000 sq. ft. climate controlled warehouse and quick delivery time that is preferred by many customers' with increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries.

