Jeff Borgese Joins Aeronet Worldwide

-- Jeff Borgese Announced as Business Development Manager for San Jose StationAeronet Worldwide has announced that Jeff Borgese has joined the company as a Business Development Manager for its San Jose (SJC) station.Jeff has worked in the logistics industry for over 20 years, on the sales side. He started out in Texas, where he spent 11 years as a Director of Sales, and 10 years as a Sales Manager with FedEx in Silicon Valley.Jeff now looks to bring his background of logistics solutions expertise to Aeronet, where his history of strong client relationships, networking, hard work, dedication, and loyalty will make him a perfect fit with the company's corporate culture.This hiring is part of a broader expansion over the last year by Aeronet, which has sought to bolster its precense through a series of key personel hires, as well as expansions in physical locations through both the United States as well as the UK and Europe.For more information about Aeronet, visit our website at: