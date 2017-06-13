 
News By Tag
* Logistics
* San Jose
* Transportation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Jeff Borgese Joins Aeronet Worldwide

Jeff Borgese Announced as Business Development Manager for San Jose Station
 
 
untitled
untitled
IRVINE, Calif. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Jeff Borgese Announced as Business Development Manager for San Jose Station

Aeronet Worldwide has announced that Jeff Borgese has joined the company as a Business Development Manager for its San Jose (SJC) station.

Jeff has worked in the logistics industry for over 20 years, on the sales side. He started out in Texas, where he spent 11 years as a Director of Sales, and 10 years as a Sales Manager with FedEx in Silicon Valley.

Jeff now looks to bring his background of logistics solutions expertise to Aeronet, where his history of strong client relationships, networking, hard work, dedication, and loyalty will make him a perfect fit with the company's corporate culture.

This hiring is part of a broader expansion over the last year by Aeronet, which has sought to bolster its precense through a series of key personel hires, as well as expansions in physical locations through both the United States as well as the UK and Europe.


For more information about Aeronet, visit our website at:

http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/default.aspx

Media Contact
Aeronet Worldwide
9494743000 ext.336
***@aeronet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aeronet.com Email Verified
Tags:Logistics, San Jose, Transportation
Industry:Shipping
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aeronet Worldwide PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share