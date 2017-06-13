News By Tag
Crown Acura Honored With 2017 Edmunds Five Star Dealer Award
Edmunds.com evaluated Crown Acura on its overall sales rating over the past two years before awarding the dealership with its prestigious 2017 Five Star Dealer Award.
"Receiving a Five Star Dealer Award from Edmunds is a great honor for us because it is primarily based on our customer's feedback. Having such great ratings on Edmunds gives clients an honest and accurate representation of what to expect when they shop at our dealership. They can expect to find skilled and friendly professionals in every department, ready to help them with everything from sales to service," said Dan Morris, General Manager at Crown Acura.
In order to qualify for the Edmunds Five Star Dealer Award, dealerships must have earned an overall sales rating of five stars on a minimum of 20 reviews on Edmunds.com over the past year. Dealerships are also required to have at least a 4.5-star average over the past two years.
Crown Acura currently has five star ratings in both Sales and Service on Edmunds.com with 91 and 60 reviews, respectively.
About Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards
The Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards are given annually to dealerships across the nation that consistently deliver great car-shopping experiences. Now in its fifth year, Edmunds presented awards to 817 car dealers who have earned the highest overall rating for customer satisfaction in Edmunds' dealer sales ratings.
In order to be eligible, dealers must participate in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program and must have earned an overall sales rating of five stars on a minimum of 20 reviews on Edmunds over the past year. Additionally, they must have maintained at least a 4.5-star average over the past two years to be recognized.
About Crown Automotive Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities.
Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
Visit http://www.crowncars.com for more information on Crown Automotive Group and The Better Way To Buy.
