Reaching the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness 2017 – The Second Annual Fundraising Campaign
The Second Annual Reaching the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness, an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families suffering for the devastating consequences of depression, PTSD and other forms of mental illness.
Two groups of climbers will reach the summit of Mount Burke (Elevation 2,510 metres, 8,333'), while others will hike one of two sections of the Etherington Creek Trail (5km or 12-15km). The climbing teams will be led by Laurie Skreslet and MLA Dave Rodney, both experienced climbers. In 1982, Laurie became the first Canadian to summit Mount Everest, while Dave Rodney is the first Canadian to summit Everest two times.
All proceeds will be used to fund non-clinical therapies for military veterans and their families. $71,000 was raised for the inaugural event in 2016. For further information, to register as a climber or a hiker, or to donate to someone already registered, please visit: www.calgaryhealthtrust.ca/
A brief ceremony of remembrance and dedication will be held as an interpretive sign is unveiled in the Cataract Creek Day Use Area at 4 p.m. following the climb and hikes. The public is welcome to attend. An interpretive sign will be dedicated. The sign recognizes that neighboring Mount Farquhar was named to honour Lieutenant-Colonel Francis D. Farquhar, who served as the first Commanding Officer of the PPCLI, upon the founding of the Regiment by Andrew Hamilton Gault in 1914. Farquhar led the PPCLI through its introduction to trench warfare. In Belgium, on the night of March 19, 1915, while supervising wire-laying during the relief of another unit in the front line, Lt.-Col. Farquhar was shot and died soon after. Although his tenure was short-lived, he is credited for establishing the professionalism and sense of duty within the Regiment, and contributed greatly to its fighting spirit.
About the PPCLI Foundation
Princess Patricia's Light Infantry (PPCLI) Foundation, established in 2010, is a charity that serves the needs of veterans and their families, especially those who have suffered as a result of their service to Canada and Canadians. Since its founding by Hamilton Gault in 1914, the PPCLI regiment has fought in every major conflict involving Canada – from the first and second world wars and the Korean War to peacekeeping operations during the Cold War and, most recently, the war in Afghanistan.
About Calgary Health Trust
Calgary Health Trust raises funds for health and wellness initiatives within the Calgary community to ensure that everyone – young and old – is able to experience the highest quality of life. The incredible generosity of our donors has helped to raise more than $380 million for health care since 1996. These funds help advance technologies, programs and services at Foothills Medical Centre, Peter Lougheed Centre, Rockyview General Hospital, South Health Campus and within many community health programs and 12 Carewest care centres in our community.
Media Contact
Alex Gault, PPCLI Foundation
agault@ppclifoundation.ca
