Wholesale Solar Crosses the "Megawatt Club" Mark in May

-- Contact: Wholesale Solar412 N Mt. Shasta Blvd.Mt. Shasta, CA 96067Phone: (800) 472-1142Mount Shasta, California - Wholesale Solar is celebrating a full megawatt of solar sales. In May 2017, the company, known for its DIY solar power kits sold nationwide, celebrated a net total of more than one million watts' worth of power systems sold to customers. Totaling in at 1,035,710 watts sold, this marks an early trend of growth this year for the 15-year-old company.The "watts" in question are in reference to the potential watts of power generated by the PV panels and electrical systems sold by the company - individual solar panels generally produce 200-400 watts, while complete DIY kits may produce over 2,500 kilowatt hours (about 3.6 megajoules). A Megawatt is 1 million watts, which is enough energy to power an average of 164 residential homes according to a Commodities Now website report.This isn't the first time Wholesale Solar has entered the "megawatt club," as they call it, in fact the last four months of 2015 were all megawatt club months, and 2016 continued that trend with the megawatt club achieved in August and November. May 2017 marks the latest in that trend, and Wholesale Solar plans for that to continue.Every watt sold by Wholesale Solar's dedicated salespeople represents renewable energy produced by their array of solar power systems - most importantly their hallmark Do-it-Yourself kits. Most of these kits are self-contained power systems designed to be mounted on the ground or on rooftops, and are custom-assembled based on each individual customer's unique wattage needs. They carry a range of pre-designed complete systems for Grid-Tied Solar, Off-Grid Solar, Solar with Battery Backup systems, and Grid-Assisted Solar. In addition, their online store sells specialized solar accessories and kits for RVs and boats, tiny homes, and even remote telecommunications equipment."Every day at Wholesale Solar we leave work knowing we have created great positive change in the world for our families and future generations,"remarks Allie Coleman, CEO of Wholesale Solar, "In May we sold over 1 mw which, over 20 years of output, is the equivalent of almost 30,000,000 lbs of coal burned."Wholesale Solar sees a very bright future for both the company and its customers. As more and more people switch to solar power and California vows to move towards 100% renewable energy by 2045, the company expects to hit its Megawatt Club milestone a lot more frequently.About Wholesale Solar:Established in 2002, Wholesale Solar is the leading supplier of DIY solar power kits. Based in Mt. Shasta, California, the company strives to embody a spirit of honesty, transparency, and openness with its customers. With numerous skilled technicians and salespeople, the company works with customers from beginning to end - assisting in the solar installation process and answering questions and concerns that may arise during the process. With hundreds of satisfied customers nationwide, they aim to bring solar power to as many people as possible in an effort to build a better future.