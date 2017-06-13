News By Tag
Spohrer Dodd Paralegal named Treasurer of the Paralegal Association of Florida, Inc
Jennifer Heape will begin her term as treasurer of the state association on July 1
"I am honored to have been chosen to serve at the state level alongside some of the best paralegals in the business," said Heape. "Through networking and CLE events, PAF has allowed me to gain knowledge from my peers. As a result, this knowledge has allowed me to better serve my clients. I look forward to assisting other paralegals in reaching their professional goals."
Heape is the immediate past president and current first vice president of the First Coast Chapter of PAF, which she joined in the first year the local chapter was formed. As an active member of the local board, she has served as president, first vice president and DAL-school/student liaison. Heape served on the FSCJ Paralegal Studies Advisory Committee from 2013 to 2016. She was an integral part of the 2014 PAF Spring Seminar Planning Committee and was a featured speaker at the 2017 FSCJ Paralegal Studies Program CLE Professional Event.
Heape earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree at the University of North Florida, a paralegal certificate at the University of North Florida in their Legal Studies Program and has been in the legal field for more than 20 years. She began her career with the State Attorney's office and joined Spohrer & Dodd in 2011 as paralegal to senior partner Robert Spohrer. Heape has a wealth of knowledge in a variety of legal genres and currently handles complex personal injury cases, including aviation crashes.
The Paralegal Association of Florida, Inc. (PAF) was formed in 1976 and has approximately 1,000 members statewide. PAF's mission is to enhance the professional standards for paralegals, offer legal education opportunities to its members and encourage a high order of ethical and professional attainment.
About Spohrer Dodd
Spohrer Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, visit www.sdlitigation.com/
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
