Oppo F3 Plus Grand Launch at Ahmedabad Courtesy Event Partner Smile and Soul Entertainment
Proud to unveil gala celebrations for the Oppo F3 Plus Smart Phone at the Blue Lagoon Resort, Ahmedabad. The event was hosted with Entertainment Partner Smile and Soul.
Smile and Soul is an entertainment agency with professional expertise and experience in organizing corporate events, high profile weddings and product launches. With over 5 years in the event industry, entertainment partner Smile and Soul left no stone unturned to make the grand launch of the Oppo F3 Plus Selfie Expert Smartphone an admissibly successful and entertaining evening.
The highlight of the evening was the live violinist performance by internationally acclaimed professional performers and glittered with international hostesses to greet and welcome dignitaries.
With extensive focus in offering best in class professional performers including renowned artists, Smile and Soul ensured that the launch of the incredible smartphone is a success story for the pages of history. The event was largely attended only by invitation that included distributors and mobile retailers so that the ultimate objective of the sponsor Oppo is overwhelmingly successful.
Over the years, Smile and Soul Entertainment has been known for specializing in providing inclusive and exclusively tailored event management services by bringing together some of the finest international artists from across the world.
With an in-house team managing top international artists, musicians and acrobatic performers, offering a range of incredible awesome performances including aerial acts, Smile and Soul is well known to provide high class showbiz: expressly manoeuvred artistic acts ideal for product and/or brand launches, product débuts and thus create exceptional occasions from random events.
Smile and Soul works diligently with their clients and event organisers as well as event partners for multi-faceted aspects of their event. Their primary goal has always been to absorb in incisive artistic flairs and performing acts from around the world and brand them accessible to event organizers and specialists in India.
Smile and Soul Entertainment is an Associate partner of WOW, EEMA and EMF, and was the entertainment partner at WOW Awards and Convention Asia back in 2016.
Commenting upon this exclusive event & entertainment partnership with Oppo, a Smile and Soul event manager stated, "We are proud to be associated with exclusive launch of the Oppo F3 Plus Smartphone and appreciate the stint accomplished by our team to help us nurture as a renowned agency."
To know more about Smile and Soul, visit their website at www.smileandsoul.com or schedule a 1-on1 appointment with their event managers for the best of your events.
Contact
Smile and Soul Entertainment
Adeel Abdi
9711040479
***@smileandsoul.com
End
