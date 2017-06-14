Amazing Lash Studio in Stamford has Partnered Up With The Miss Stamford Organization!

Miss Stamford

-- Amazing Lash Studio in Stamford has partnered with the Miss Stamford Organization. They have donated to Miss Stamford's scholarship fund, will give a year membership to miss Stamford and a discounted rate to all local contestants!The Miss Connecticut Scholarship Organization is a non-profit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help advance them academically and professionally. Participants have gone on to achieve major success in diverse fields including medicine, law, business, broadcast journalism, theater, politics, literature and more.Participation in this program provides young women with the opportunity to promote platforms of community service, share their talents, knowledge, and positive values while serving as role models in their communities.As a beauty pageant contestant lashes are everything! Now with Amazing Lash Studio in Stamford, all women can experience this sought-after beauty treatment. Amazing Lash Studio eyelash extensions are made of synthetic strands that are made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, eyelash extensions help lengthens and thicken your own natural eyelashes. During a full set treatment, an Amazing Lash Studio technician will apply single strands one by one.A full set of lashes will take 90-120 minutes. The refill appointment will typically take about 50-60 minutes. During the application of eyelash extensions clients will lay on a massage table and relax.So come and visit Amazing Lash Studio in Stamford Connecticut today at 2195 Summer Street Stamford, CT 06905.On June 21st to the 24th get ready to crown Miss Connecticut and Miss Connecticut outstanding teen!