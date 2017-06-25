News By Tag
Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble to Host Kid's Event for New Arcadia Kids Book
Stop by Barnes & Noble to meet award-winning children's author, Kate Jerome
The Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble will be hosting a kid's event for Lucky to Live in Pennsylvania on Sunday, June 25th at 1:00 p.m.
Lucky to Live in Pennsylvania is both a storybook and a memory book. Read-aloud rhymes and fill-in-the-
About the Author:
Kate B. Jerome is a seasoned publishing executive and award-winning author who has written more than 100 children's books, including Who Was Amelia Earhart? of the New York Times' bestselling biography series. She recently completed a Fellowship at Stanford University's Distinguished Careers Institute and is an expert in (and passionate proponent of) intergenerational communication.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1805 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
When: Sunday, June 25th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
