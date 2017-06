Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble to Host Kid's Event for New Arcadia Kids Book

Stop by Barnes & Noble to meet award-winning children's author, Kate Jerome

Lucky to Live in Pennsylvania

The Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble will be hosting a kid's event for on Sunday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. is both a storybook and a memory book. Read-aloud rhymes and fill-in-the-blank prompts are designed to capture a child's story—customized to the state or region where the child lives. Left-hand pages set the stage for an interesting topic. Then the right-hand pages invite children to record their own views to create a personal history book. The book includes spreads that encourage conversations about favorite local cuisine (Philly Cheesesteak), interesting attractions (Penn's Cave) and famous home-state people (Louisa May Alcott). Additional spreads cover everything from music appreciation and nature to favorite celebrations and goals. An end-of-book bonus activity invites kids to build their own personal time capsule keepsake. The real gift lies in the interactive nature of the book, as it offers the perfect opportunity for adults to share their own stories (and wisdom) about such issues as friendship, community, team spirit and other topics that are important to a child's social and emotional development. By combining storytelling with local interest and information, the READ TOGETHER/DO TOGETHER™ book is a picture-perfect tool to inspire meaningful conversations between kids and their favorite adults. Join us for a reading by author Kate Jerome and activities to follow! Kate B. Jerome is a seasoned publishing executive and award-winning author who has written more than 100 children's books, including Who Was Amelia Earhart? of the New York Times' bestselling biography series. She recently completed a Fellowship at Stanford University's Distinguished Careers Institute and is an expert in (and passionate proponent of) intergenerational communication. Barnes & Noble 1805 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19103 Sunday, June 25th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.