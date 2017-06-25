 
Industry News





Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble to Host Kid's Event for New Arcadia Kids Book

Stop by Barnes & Noble to meet award-winning children's author, Kate Jerome
 
 
Lucky to Live in Pennsylvania
Lucky to Live in Pennsylvania
 
PHILADELPHIA - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble to Host Kid's Event for New Arcadia Kids Book

Stop by Barnes & Noble to meet award-winning children's author, Kate Jerome

The Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble will be hosting a kid's event for Lucky to Live in Pennsylvania on Sunday, June 25th at 1:00 p.m.

Lucky to Live in Pennsylvania is both a storybook and a memory book. Read-aloud rhymes and fill-in-the-blank prompts are designed to capture a child's story—customized to the state or region where the child lives. Left-hand pages set the stage for an interesting topic. Then the right-hand pages invite children to record their own views to create a personal history book. The book includes spreads that encourage conversations about favorite local cuisine (Philly Cheesesteak), interesting attractions (Penn's Cave) and famous home-state people (Louisa May Alcott). Additional spreads cover everything from music appreciation and nature to favorite celebrations and goals. An end-of-book bonus activity invites kids to build their own personal time capsule keepsake. The real gift lies in the interactive nature of the book, as it offers the perfect opportunity for adults to share their own stories (and wisdom) about such issues as friendship, community, team spirit and other topics that are important to a child's social and emotional development. By combining storytelling with local interest and information, the Lucky to Live in Pennsylvania READ TOGETHER/DO TOGETHER™ book is a picture-perfect tool to inspire meaningful conversations between kids and their favorite adults. Join us for a reading by author Kate Jerome and activities to follow!

About the Author:

Kate B. Jerome is a seasoned publishing executive and award-winning author who has written more than 100 children's books, including Who Was Amelia Earhart? of the New York Times' bestselling biography series. She recently completed a Fellowship at Stanford University's Distinguished Careers Institute and is an expert in (and passionate proponent of) intergenerational communication.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1805 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

When:  Sunday, June 25th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Click to Share