R&B Diva MONIFAH Returns Back to East Harlem in New York City to Host Special Health Fair Event!

R&B Recording Artist/Actress Monifah to host Harlem HIIT Fitness Free Community Health Fair & Bootcamp Block Party in East Harlem, NYC!

-- R&B Recording Artist, Actress Monifah will host the Harlem HIIT Fitness Free Community Health Fair and Bootcamp Block Party in East Harlem, NYC. This Saturday, June 24th from 9am -1pm, on 117th Street, between Madison & Park Ave.The goal of this Health Fair Block Party is bringing together health professionals to provide services and educatioual materials on important health issues that affect the communinty. Such as health screenings for the entire family, skin care, healthy cooking, fitness, yoga, Zumba classes, health panel discussions and giveaways and more!There will be a live DJ on hand with Monifah and the Harlem HIIT Fitness Instructors to show you some fun and great excerise routines. There will also be a community 5K run lead by Mr. Sergio Soto of the Harlem based Strides Track Club to make this day amazing for the community.Monifah is a New York native and was born and raised in East Harlem, and a former graduate of the famed New York's F.H. LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts. Monifah burst onto the R&B music scene in 1996 underneath the wings of the late Heavy D. She made her mark in the music industry with 3 amazing albums that gave her Platinum and Gold Hits. Such singles as "I Miss You (Come Back Home) and her mega hits "Touch it and "One Moment"Two years ago, she made history winning a 2015 Media GLADD Award in New York for Outstanding Reality Program with the airing of her wedding to her beloved longtime girlfriend Terez Mychelle from the TV One Show Reality Series R&B Divas – Atlanta. The couple's wedding became the first African-American celebrity same-sex union wedding special that aired on national television.This event is being sponsored by Dennis "Denny Moe" Mitchell, Founder of the the Harlem- based non-profit organization, Cutting for a Cure and Marsha R. Bonner, Founder of the H.U.G.S Movement. Mitchell stated," Bonner raved,We feel the Health Block Party is a great way to promote local businesses and get the community involved in a little summertime fun and get heathy information at the same time, stated Event Chairperson Tanya Sotillo.For more information, please contact Tanya Sotillo at 281-705-8466 or e-mail her attsotillo@aol.comCONNECT WITH MONIFAH:Official - THEMONIFAH.comFacebook -THEMONIFAHTwitter - @themonifahInstagram - @themonifahSpecializes in orthopedic Physical Therapy covering a wide range of ailments, including acute injuries, post-op procedures, and chronic pain conditions. They partner with each patient allowing them to achieve the highest clinical goals possible via customized programs which focus on pain reduction; improving range of motion, strength, mobility, and restoring overall function. Their Harlem HIIT studios is their way of offering high quality affordable fitness to the Harlem community.Cutting for a Cure is a non-profit organization that strives to assist ethnic, underserved communities live longer, healthier lives through health guidance, education and resources. It has been reported nationally that social determinants of health like poverty, unequal access to healthcare, lack of education, stigma and racism are linked to health disparities. Our goal is to minimize the risks of preventable diseases by producing, presenting and sponsoring informative events and activities that promote healthy living.