News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Administrative Specialist
New St. Louis team member brings expertise to insurance alliance
In this position, McGee will maintain, expand, and service the alliance's accounts by providing administrative and clerical support. She will assist with policy processing and handle ongoing correspondence among clients, carriers, vendors, and associates. McGee will work directly with new and existing members to maintain all records and transactions.
Prior to joining VIAA, McGee served as an office executive at a local insurance agency. She also has worked at several companies in managerial positions. McGee earned her Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
"Rikki has excellent communication skills, which will be essential when dealing with our more than 100 alliance members," said VIAA Managing Member Pierce Powers. "She will be an asset to our growing team in terms of providing support and insight to all of our associates."
Founded in 2006, VIAA is located at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo. The alliance generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member in Missouri and Southern Illinois for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national insurance coalition.
For more information, call (314) 333-4906 or visit http://www.viaa4u.com.
Contact
Elizabeth Powers
***@viaa4u.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse