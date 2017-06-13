 
Industry News





Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Administrative Specialist

New St. Louis team member brings expertise to insurance alliance
 
 
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance's Rikki McGee
ST. LOUIS - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently hired Rikki McGee as an Administrative Specialist.

In this position, McGee will maintain, expand, and service the alliance's accounts by providing administrative and clerical support.  She will assist with policy processing and handle ongoing correspondence among clients, carriers, vendors, and associates.  McGee will work directly with new and existing members to maintain all records and transactions.

Prior to joining VIAA, McGee served as an office executive at a local insurance agency.  She also has worked at several companies in managerial positions.  McGee earned her Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

"Rikki has excellent communication skills, which will be essential when dealing with our more than 100 alliance members," said VIAA Managing Member Pierce Powers.  "She will be an asset to our growing team in terms of providing support and insight to all of our associates."

Founded in 2006, VIAA is located at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo.  The alliance generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member in Missouri and Southern Illinois for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national insurance coalition.

For more information, call (314) 333-4906 or visit http://www.viaa4u.com.

Elizabeth Powers
***@viaa4u.com
Source:Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Email:***@viaa4u.com
Tags:Insurance Alliance, Insurance Agency, Independent Insurance Agency
Industry:Insurance
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
