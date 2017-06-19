Entrepreneur Moms Founder Karla Campos Will Encourage Women in Tech at Ignite Tampa Bay

Entrepreneur Moms Karla Campos Ignite Tampa Bay

Contact

Karla Campos

***@socialmediasass.com Karla Campos

End

-- In 2017, women in tech are still facing significant barriers in the workplace. Founder of Entrepreneur Moms, Karla Campos, will be speaking at Ignite Tampa Bay on ways to encourage women in tech.Ignite Tampa Bay is a fun, fast-paced, evening of presentations where speakers gather to share their knowledge and passion. Each speaker gets exactly five minutes to teach, enlighten, or inspire the crowd, all backed up by 20 slides that advance automatically every 15 seconds.This year Ignite Tampa Bay will be held on June 29th, 2017 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City. https://www.facebook.com/events/288330284924337Karla Campos says it is important to encourage women in tech because tech is the future of the world. The future should not be controlled by one gender, it should have an equal amount of representation from all its citizens. Karla will be discussing ways we can encourage women in tech and reduce unconcious biases. Karla says people will gain from a world where all citizens are heard and respected.