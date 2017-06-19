 
News By Tag
* Tech
* Entrepreneurs
* Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Entrepreneur Moms Founder Karla Campos Will Encourage Women in Tech at Ignite Tampa Bay

 
 
Entrepreneur Moms Karla Campos Ignite Tampa Bay
Entrepreneur Moms Karla Campos Ignite Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2017, women in tech are still facing significant barriers in the workplace. Founder of Entrepreneur Moms, Karla Campos, will be speaking at Ignite Tampa Bay on ways to encourage women in tech.

Ignite Tampa Bay is a fun, fast-paced, evening of presentations where speakers gather to share their knowledge and passion. Each speaker gets exactly five minutes to teach, enlighten, or inspire the crowd, all backed up by 20 slides that advance automatically every 15 seconds.

This year Ignite Tampa Bay will be held on June 29th, 2017 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City. https://www.facebook.com/events/288330284924337

Karla Campos says it is important to encourage women in tech because tech is the future of the world. The future should not be controlled by one gender, it should have an equal amount of representation from all its citizens. Karla will be discussing ways we can encourage women in tech and reduce unconcious biases. Karla says people will gain from a world where all citizens are heard and respected.

Contact
Karla Campos
***@socialmediasass.com
End
Source:
Email:***@socialmediasass.com
Posted By:***@socialmediasass.com Email Verified
Tags:Tech, Entrepreneurs, Events
Industry:Technology
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 19, 2017
Social Media Sass News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share