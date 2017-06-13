 
Ethan M presents Snar Them All out now on Viberate Recordings

Viberate Recordings presents Ethan M with his brand new release 'Snar Them All'. This EP has an industrial and experimental vibe with raw energy. Enjoy this new release, ready to surprise you.
 
 
Ethan M - Snar Them All is now available! Get yours!
RAMAT GAN, Israel - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Since the early 90's Ethan M has been involved in Isreal's electronic music scene. As a DJ, he began bringing his visionary and futuristic approach to the dancefloor. But, at the end of the millenium, he decided to produce his own music and started building up his studio to create his first productions. By using his experience, he began his journey through a time warp creating a passage to the future, combining old elements with hypnotic basslines and minimalistic soundscapes, leaving much space for imagination. His latest productions are very different from the actual standards withing the electronic music industry and it's easy to say that Ethan is producing surprising sounds, out of the ordinary.

Now Viberate Recordings presents Ethan M with his brand new release entitled 'Snar Them All'. This EP has an industrial and experimental vibe with raw energy, it includes four original tracks to discover.

Enjoy this new launch out now worldwide. Here more information:

http://www.junodownload.com/products/ethan-m-snar-them-al...
https://www.facebook.com/ethan.mahlev
https://soundcloud.com/ethan-m-1
https://youtu.be/GBfyyJOb2tc



