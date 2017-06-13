Ethan M presents Snar Them All out now on Viberate Recordings

Viberate Recordings presents Ethan M with his brand new release 'Snar Them All'. This EP has an industrial and experimental vibe with raw energy. Enjoy this new release, ready to surprise you.

Ethan M - Snar Them All is now available! Get yours!

Media Contact

Dilek PR

www.dilekpr.com

+41789029711

info@dilekpr.com Dilek PRwww.dilekpr.com+41789029711

End

-- Since the early 90'shas been involved in Isreal's electronic music scene. As a DJ, he began bringing his visionary and futuristic approach to the dancefloor. But, at the end of the millenium, he decided to produceand started building up his studio to create his first productions. By using his experience, he began his journey through a time warp creating a passage to the future, combining old elements withand, leaving much space for imagination. His latest productions are very different from the actual standards withing the electronic music industry and it's easy to say that Ethan is producing, out of the ordinary.Nowpresentswith his brand new release entitled 'Snar Them All'. This EP has an industrial and experimental vibe with raw energy, it includesto discover.Enjoy this new launch out now worldwide. Here more information:https://www.facebook.com/ethan.mahlevhttps://soundcloud.com/ethan-m-1https://youtu.be/GBfyyJOb2tc