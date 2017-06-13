DAV RecruitMilitary Tampa Career Fair July 20

 
Industry News





LOVELAND, Ohio - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce a Veterans Job Fair at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.  The event is sponsored by BlueLine Rental and will feature nearly 70 Tampa-area exhibitors.

"Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."

Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Tampa event are Accenture, Amazon,

BayCare Health System, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Collier County Sheriff's Office, Department of Veteran Affairs (VESO), GardaWorld, General Dynamics Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell, Verizon, Humana, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Military Sealift Command, Munroe Regional Medical Center, Inc., St. Petersburg Police Department, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, Tampa General Hospital, Universal Studios, USAA and

Vinnell Arabia.  An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/tampa-veterans-....

In January of this year, the DAV RecruitMilitary Tampa event connected 500 veteran job seekers with 54 exhibitors including USAA, Aetna, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cummins Power South and First Command Financial Planning.

RecruitMilitary has held 21 events in Tampa, drawing 8,819 attendees and 846 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,170,072+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com.  RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Media Contact
Reena O'Brien
404-702-3688
***@recruitmilitary.com
Source:RecruitMilitary
