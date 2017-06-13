 
Meridian Group International Named to CRN's 2017 Solution Provider 500 List

 
 
DEERFIELD, Ill. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Meridian Group International, announced today that CRN® (http://www.crn.com/), a brand of The Channel Company (http://www.thechannelco.com/), has named Meridian to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

CRN has also released its 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list, recognizing 58 companies making their debut in the Solution Provider 500 ranking this year.

Privately-held, Meridian takes a comprehensive approach to serving our customers, said Ian Pye, Chairman, Meridian Group International.  "From profitability analysis through full life-cycle equipment management, we support business growth and innovation in all sectors. Thank you to all of our Meridian employees for their hard work and integrity and to CRN for this recognition."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Meridian Group

Meridian Group International, privately held, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Our portfolio of global businesses provides full-service equipment leasing, technology solutions, global support and cloud to businesses nationally and internationally, in all sectors.  Customer-driven, vendor-neutral, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and reputation for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. For more information, visit www.onlinemeridian.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

###

Melanie Turpin
The Channel Company
(508) 416-1195
mturpin@thechannelco.com

Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President Communications
Meridian Group International, USA
1 847.964.2772
fblumenfeld@onlinemeridian.com
