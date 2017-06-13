News By Tag
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Every Cook Can Govern: The life, impact & works of C.L.R. James
feature-length documentary on the life, writings and politics of the great Trinidad-born revolutionary C.L.R. James, on Vimeo on demand.
In the film, the ideas and works of C.L.R. James come to life as exclusive never-before-
The film has received fabulous feedback from attendees at launch screenings over the past year, as well as at film festivals including the Trinidad & Tobago film festival and The Pan-African film festival in the USA. It won a top award for 'Outstanding Excellence' from Docs Without Borders Film Festival, who commended the film for 'Human spirit, research and editing!', as well as being shortlisted for a Learning on Screen Award by the British University Film & Video Council (BUFVC). The judges praised the film 'for the incredible range of content explored and its excellent use of archive material.'
Commenting on the film, Louis Proyect, a well-known writer, said: 'Among the more than a thousand films I have reviewed over the past 24 years, "Every Cook Can Govern: Documenting the life, impact & works of CLR James" earns pride of place as the most intelligent, serious and passionate application of Marxism among all of them.....'
Ceri Dingle, WORLDwrite's Director said: 'The film provides a great insight into the life of a 24/7 revolutionary in the 20th century, what it means to stand by your principles to the very end and to fearlessly question received wisdom and tirelessly campaign for a better world.'
The film is now available to rent or buy for a modest fee at https://vimeo.com/
For more information about the film and about C.L.R. James, visit WORLDwrite's C.L.R. James Knowledge Portal here: www.clrjames.uk
For more information contact:
Ceri Dingle, Marisa Pereira or Fraser Myers at world.write@
Notes to editors:
WORLDwrite is an education charity, registered charity number 1060869 and has a volunteer centre in Hackney, London E5. The charity has an open door policy and encourages all-comers to get involved. WORLDwrite runs the award winning online Citizen TV channel WORLDbytes, that champions quality citizen reporting and provides free film and TV training. For more general information, please visit: www.worldbytes.org
Contact
World Write
***@btconnect.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse