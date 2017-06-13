Monza Ibiza Records presents The Organism remixed by Rafael Cerato and Javier Gonzalez

The famous music label and events series Monza Ibiza is back with a new smasher including four original tracks delivered by The Organism and a special remix of Rafael Cerato and Javier Gonzalez.

The Organism - Symphonys is now available! Get yours!

Media Contact

Dilek PR

www.dilekpr.com

+41789029711

info@dilekpr.com Dilek PRwww.dilekpr.com+41789029711

End

--is a duo formed by musician/DJ Alfred and singer Mc Smokeyboy (Ukraine). Until now, they produced Indie, Nu Disco and Deep House tracks on labels such as Prison Entertainment, Capital Heaven, Low Kik, Dushe, DW Recordings and Da Way.' is the first cut out of their new EP on, with a sweeping vocal, unclassifiable in a specific genre. Its original, simple and catchy lyrics (which we cannot remove from our heads) are the key. Basses, synths, acids and effects keep us waiting while listening. Class and style, a marvel of production packed with details which compete with the best Pop music of the 90's and the most current Electronica.The remix of the title-track by(Diynamic) and(Monza Ibiza Records) is loaded with subtleties, giving it that progressive melancholic touch, so habitual in their productions. They add boxes and various aerial elements to intensify their achieved groove, making the track more dynamic and perfect for an elegant contemporary session.', the third cut of this EP is an in-crescendo track, with pure sounds of melodic techno, ethereal moments, and avant-garde progressive airs. An effective theme, directed to the most refined dance floors, where producers show that they can work any genre. A delicatessen for sensitive ears and emotional dancers of the 21st century. With '' the producers use repetitive voices that contribute a discreet touch of tech' and certain sweetness with those basses which speak to us during the course of the theme. A song of exquisite manufacture for special moments. The last track '' is a more quiet and melodic production, where the arpeggio is the key and the bass is the protagonist, a relaxing and subtle work that completes a magical EP loaded with timeless sounds.You'll find hereabout the label and the artists:https://www.facebook.com/javiergonzalezmonzahttps://www.facebook.com/RafaelCeratohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzPpmhvcbQY