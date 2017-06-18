News By Tag
Painter And Mixed Media Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike Launches New Website
Site showcases Nordhaus-Bike's recent painting and mixed media work as well as earlier artworks and series.
"I've dreamed of a new art website for several years," Nordhaus-Bike said. "With all the changes in online technology in recent years, I felt my earlier site didn't do my creative work justice anymore. So I've been working on a new online place for my art for a good bit of this year, and I am excited to launch it now so I can share my newest work."
Site Presents Recent Work Along With Earlier Paintings, Mixed Media
The new site, https://artistanne.com/
Her recent work includes the Implied Horizons series of abstract watercolors. "This series explores the interplay and synthesis that occur when disparate things come together along an axis, implying a horizon," Nordhaus-Bike explained.
Other recent work consists of paintings inspired by mystical and spiritual subjects and experiences as well as mixed media pieces including a self-portrait and Nordhaus-Bike's mountain series that combines painting with collage, cotton thread, crocheted thread, and delicate unryu ("cloud dragon's breath") paper.
The paintings section of her portfolio presents several series Nordhaus-Bike has created throughout her career, including paintings of mountains real and imagined, mystical and astrological subjects, and portraits of the U.S. presidents and other subjects.
The mixed media section includes some of Nordhaus-Bike's X ray artwork from the 1990s as well as a selection of her photographs that reflect the mystical, spiritual, and nature themes she focuses on in her work.
"The early 2000s marked my deepening interest in nature and spirituality, which is reflected in my work since then," said Nordhaus-Bike. "Most recently, I've been exploring themes of permanence and impermanence and the spiritual origins of our material reality through the paradox of delicate and even fragile materials—such as watercolor and transparent paper and thread—used to represent aspects of our material world, including some of our planet's most heavy and "earthy" features.
Visit The Website Now
Visit Nordhaus-Bike's new website now at https://artistanne.com
About Anne Nordhaus-Bike
Anne Nordhaus-Bike is a painter and mixed media artist based in Chicago. In addition to exhibiting her work in solo and group shows, she been active as an arts writer, speaker, and performer/presenter since the 1980s. Her work has garnered various awards, and she is included in the Women's Hall Of Fame's "Wall Of Fame."
For more information about Nordhaus-Bike's art and career, visit https://artistanne.com/
Contact
ANB Communications
***@anbcommunications.com
End
