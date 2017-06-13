Toth Team Worldwide Network Adds AI to Website

Artificial Intelligence Provides Fast Response to Home Search and Sale Questions

-- Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is here to make your home search easier, according to Associate Broker Kathy Toth, of Toth Team Worldwide Network. "You no longer need to hunt through complex websites and pages of listings," Toth explains. "Our new real estate chatbot asks you a few questions and delivers customized info in nanoseconds. It learns as it goes, so the more you interact with it, the better it performs for you."As consumers increasingly use smartphones to view websites, navigating through search fields becomes time-consuming and impractical. Chatbots provide a conversational user interface that enables website visitors to get information faster with a minimum of input. Toth's company is among the first real estate brands to employ emerging AI technology. The chatbot is nicknamed Sherbot Homes and is located on the lower right corner of the homepage at www.kathytoth.com."Sherbot provides immediate service, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," says Toth. "Not only is it great for home searches, it also delivers home value estimates to sellers. It can provide basic market conditions, too – things like the number of homes for sale, the average price, and average number of days on market. In the near future Sherbot will even be able to translate in different languages!"Toth points out that the chatbot is not a substitute for a professional real estate agent. "Our chatbot, Sherbot Holmes, is a website concierge. He'll help you explore the market. But when you're ready to speak to an agent, just let him know. We'll get the message and contact you personally!"For over 30 years, Toth Team Worldwide Network has served South Eastern Michigan including Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Lenawee, Jackson and Wayne Counties, including clients in Dexter, Ann Arbor, Chelsea and Saline.Today, Toth Team Worldwide Network has global aspirations and a growth strategy to meet the search needs of clients around the world.Toth Team Worldwide Network is among the top one percent of REALTORS® nationally. They have been featured on House Hunters HGTV, and are proud to be endorsed by country sensation Gary LeVox of Rascal Flats as well as the only trusted agent endorsed by local celebrity Martin Bandyke on radio 107.1, and the exclusive real estate agent for 102.9 W4Country, Brian Welch.Toth Team Worldwide Network exceeds client expectations while delivering top performance in the purchase or sale of residential real estate worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.KathyToth.com, email info@kathytoth.com.