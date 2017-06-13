 
Organize your Cosmetics with Chillax

 
 
CUMMING, Ga. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax has created a makeup bag that will help you keep your cosmetics organized. It's perfect for storing all of your cosmetics, makeup brushes, and even hair products! It's big enough to fit all of your necessities, but small enough to carry around! While this professional makeup bag is ideal for Make-up Artists, it'sgreat for teen girls as well. Your daughters will love it because it's sleek like a designer bag. The bag's materials have been formulated to withstand make-up stains. Now, you can easily clean up any foundation spills and lipstick stains. This water-proof makeup case is made of a durable plastic cover, a thick metal zipper, and easy-cleaning fabric. It's strong enough to last a lifetime! Get this amazing bag for a friend or relative. It makes the perfect gift for any make-up lover or artist.

Order your bag here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZYCB1JH

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
