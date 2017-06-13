 
News By Tag
* PODS Phoenix
* PODS Phoenix Businesses
* PODS Moving & Storage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


PODS® Phoenix does more for Businesses this Summer Season

How PODS® Phoenix is helping corporate America streamline moving their businesses
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
PODS Phoenix
PODS Phoenix Businesses
PODS Moving & Storage

Industry:
Business

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

PHOENIX - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- When companies decide it is time to relocate their business, the question of how to efficiently move people and product comes to mind. According to the US Census Bureau, 20.2% of all moves in 2016 within the US were for employment related reasons. Managers look to reduce the costs of moving, while still maintaining a streamlined and accommodating moving and storage process for employees.

Whether your business is relocating this summer or needs help with stationary storage, PODS® Phoenix can help.

PODS containers can be used for moving, storage, or both. The ease of using PODS means you can load the container on your schedule at your pace. These containers can live on-site or be driven to our many secure Storage Centers. If the container needs to be moved, PODS can drive it from location to destination.

Here are a list of ways PODS commercial customers have found success using PODS® Phoenix:

nFlexible Inventory: Manage your stock levels to adjust for market and seasonal fluctuations

nStorage Options: Secure on-site and local warehouse storage

nNationwide Transportation: Company fleet supports local and long-distance moves

nConvenience and Ease: Ground-level loading and unloading according to your schedule

nExceptional Customer Service: Dedicated team assures first-rate performance

nMaximize Productivity: Reduces multiple shipments and handling to better use company resources

"PODS means business. Our team of experienced sales representatives are dedicated to serving our commercial accounts," says Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS® Phoenix. "Whether your business is looking to move locally or across the country, our team can design a moving logistics program customized to your business's needs."

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.

Contact
Sarah MacMillan
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:PODS® Phoenix
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:PODS Phoenix, PODS Phoenix Businesses, PODS Moving & Storage
Industry:Business
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share