News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PODS® Phoenix does more for Businesses this Summer Season
How PODS® Phoenix is helping corporate America streamline moving their businesses
Whether your business is relocating this summer or needs help with stationary storage, PODS® Phoenix can help.
PODS containers can be used for moving, storage, or both. The ease of using PODS means you can load the container on your schedule at your pace. These containers can live on-site or be driven to our many secure Storage Centers. If the container needs to be moved, PODS can drive it from location to destination.
Here are a list of ways PODS commercial customers have found success using PODS® Phoenix:
nFlexible Inventory: Manage your stock levels to adjust for market and seasonal fluctuations
nStorage Options: Secure on-site and local warehouse storage
nNationwide Transportation: Company fleet supports local and long-distance moves
nConvenience and Ease: Ground-level loading and unloading according to your schedule
nExceptional Customer Service: Dedicated team assures first-rate performance
nMaximize Productivity: Reduces multiple shipments and handling to better use company resources
"PODS means business. Our team of experienced sales representatives are dedicated to serving our commercial accounts," says Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS® Phoenix. "Whether your business is looking to move locally or across the country, our team can design a moving logistics program customized to your business's needs."
About PODS Enterprises, LLC
PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.
Contact
Sarah MacMillan
***@consortium-
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse