EarthDance Organic Farm School to Provide Free Shuttle for Ferguson Farmers Market Goers
Effort to Increase Awareness and Access to Healthy Food Leads to Free Shuttle Service to Ferguson Farmers Market and Free EarthDance Farm Tours
This partnership is part of an initiative to increase awareness and attendance of the Ferguson Farmers Market, in order to increase access to healthy food in Ferguson and the surrounding area. Before forming this partnership, EarthDance received a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Food Project Planning grant to conduct a Community Food Assessment (CFA) in EarthDance's hometown of Ferguson, MO. Completed in 2016, this report assessed how the municipality's food travels from field to fork, and how that food system is supported or hindered by other factors such as the availability of emergency food providers, food system organizations, economic and business development entities, transportation, institutions and public policy. With the information gathered from the CFA, EarthDance has begun to envision more ways to realize a just, healthy, and economically regenerative food-scape for Ferguson. Moving forward, EarthDance will publish a report of the study's findings and work under outreach campaigns such as these, made possible by the USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program and the Missouri Foundation for Health.
By offering free transportation to the Ferguson Farmers Market to Ferguson residents living in food deserts and by offering free farm tours of EarthDance Organic Farm School every Saturday at 11am, EarthDance is actively working to make Ferguson a better place to eat for all!
Call (314) 521-1006 to RSVP and reserve your spot on the trolley or farm tour. To view the complete Jolly Trolley pick-up and drop off schedule, visit www.earthdancefarms.org. Visit www.fergusonfarmersmarket.com to view the calendar of events and live entertainment scheduled for the market.
About Ferguson Farmers Market
Founded in 2002, the award-winning Ferguson Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at 20 S. Florissant Rd., Ferguson, MO 63135 from 8am-12pm. This Saturday morning tradition brings you fresh fruits and veggies, picked within 24 hours of our market and brought directly to you by the friendly farmers who grow them. Enjoy live music in a festive family atmosphere, and discover a wide variety of edible delights, including homemade jelly, farm fresh eggs, cheese, honey, spices, and organic meats. You'll also find an ever-changing array of gift and specialty vendors, selling everything from cut flowers and bedding plants to hand-painted artwork and small-batch soaps. For more information, visit www.fergusonfarmersmarket.com or check out the Ferguson Farmers Market Facebook Page.
About EarthDance Organic Farm School
Located in a neighborhood of Ferguson, Missouri, EarthDance Organic Farm School (233 S. Dade Ave., Ferguson, MO 63135) is a 501c3 non-profit organization that operates a 14 acre, Certified Organic Farm School. Before becoming a farm school and adopting the EarthDance name, the Mueller Farm practiced organic farming techniques beginning in 1883, making the land home to the oldest organic farm west of the Mississippi River. Since 2009, EarthDance's flagship program, the Farm & Garden Apprenticeship, has empowered more than 250 new farmers and gardeners to become growers and food leaders in St. Louis and beyond. This is the only part-time organic farming and gardening apprenticeship program in the country, giving beginning growers an introduction to the skills and practices of sustainable agriculture without necessitating a complete departure to full-time living on a farm. EarthDance reaches younger generations with programs like the YEAH! (Youth Exploring Agriculture & Health) Program, which connects 1000+ young people to the farm for job training and employment opportunities, field trips, and service learning. EarthDance is also working to highlight the many ways that food justice can translate into holistic peace-building and wider social movements. The recently conducted Ferguson Community Food Assessment provides insight to envision and realize ways to make Ferguson a better place to eat, for all. For more information about EarthDance Organic Farm School, please call 314-521-1006 or visit www.earthdancefarms.org.
Crystal Stevens
***@earthdancefarms.org
