Salucro Healthcare Solutions Names New Chief Revenue Officer
PHOENIX - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Salucro Healthcare Solutions, LLC, is pleased to announce that Jonas Dahlen has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Jonas will be responsible for the development and strategic leadership of Salucro's sales, marketing and channel partnership expansion initiatives for the company's market leading patient payment platform.
Jonas brings to Salucro over 25 years of healthcare experience including several senior leadership roles with Humana, Siemens Healthcare, and most recently with Change Healthcare as Vice President of Sales for the provider market. Jonas will play a critical role in leading a team that is focused on meeting strategic objectives and implementing customized patient payment solutions.
"Jonas brings the experience and expertise that will strengthen our competitive position and accelerate growth. We are excited to have him aboard."
– Clayton Bain, CEO
About Salucro
Salucro has created a platform that provides revenue cycle management tools that help increase patient payments and provide advanced real-time reports with proven ROI results. Salucro's payment processing solution is PCI DSS Level 1 validated and meets HIPAA compliance requirements. Salucro also offers a P2PE solution that protects the card holder data from the point of interaction to the payment processor/gateway, making Salucro one of the most secure solutions available today. To learn more visit www.salucro.com.
