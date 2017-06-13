 
Bristol, Tennessee Christian Mother Publishes Her First Children's Book

 
 
Alyster the Lonely Bull - Cover
BRISTOL, Tenn. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., of Johnson City, Tennessee, is proud to announce the release of Alyster the Lonely Bull, written by Bristol, TN author Rebeca Porter.

Rebeca Porter, once a school teacher of various subjects, such as English and writing, has been a full time homesteader and homeschooler for the past five years. On her farm, where she lives with her daughter and her husband, she raises cattle, sheep, and chickens. Alongside home schooling her daughter, Rebeca teaches as a volunteer at two homeschool cooperatives.

While Rebeca has always enjoyed writing, Alyster the Lonely Bull is her first publication. In the story, Alyster struggles with loneliness and prays for more cow friends. After several disastrous mishaps, Alyster realizes he cannot force his prayers to come true. Rather, he must surrender to the Lord, and only then will he find happiness.

As a Christian children's author, Rebeca believes in turning conflict into praise. Her favorite mantra, "Faith, family, farm" is one she strives to live by every day. Rebeca looks forward to publishing more children's books in the near future.

Alyster the Lonely Bull  can be purchased through, Amazon, Barnes & Noble or through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit http://jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart

P.O. Box 701

Johnson City, TN 37605

423.926.9983

http://www.jancarolpublishing.com

http://www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

Contact
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
