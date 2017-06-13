Country(s)
Deb Jordan of Shamrock Financial Corporation Named RAPV Affiliate of the Year
The RAPV is a professional trade group that strives to create a unified voice for all of the realtors who work in Pioneer Valley. Their aim is to encourage stability in the real estate market, maintain professional standards, and promote home ownership. Affiliate members are those people who work in a field that provides products or services related to the real estate industry. This can include homeowner insurance brokers, home inspectors, and senior loan officers.
The RAPV Affiliate of the Year award is the greatest recognition that the RAPV can give to an affiliate member. It is determined based on a number of factors, including:
Membership activities of the affiliate within the association Participation in civic, social, religious, and service organizations, charities, and political or fraternal involvement outside of RAPV Business activities that promote real estate
As a senior loan officer, Deb Jordan is a prime example of what the RAPV looks for in an affiliate member. For example, she sits on various RAPV committees, and holds classes in social needs and for first-time home buyers, plus sponsors open houses for brokers. Deb Jordan is also the president-elect of the Rotary club, and assists in charity golf tournaments, toys drives, and volunteers at a soup kitchen.
"My career evolved from working on the inside of lending - both in underwriting and decision making, and customer service jobs too", Deb Jordan stated. "I was attracted to this career because it combines both of those jobs, yet it affords me the ability to provide for and be available for my children. It doesn't even feel like a job anymore - it's my way of life. Furthermore, I have the privilege to put my knowledge of lending and my customer service skills to work to help my clients attain their dream of homeownership."
The awards were announced at the annual banquet on June 9, held at The Log Cabin. For more information the RAPV, what they do, and to find affiliates, visit their website.
About Shamrock Financial
Founded in 1989, Shamrock Financial is a privately owned direct mortgage lender licensed in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, Virginia, and Florida.
At Shamrock Financial, we're not inspired by mortgage loans, credit scores or interest rates. No way. What fires us up is the idea of building neighborhoods, watching families grow and turning houses into homes. To achieve this, we build and maintain a spectacular team that represents the heart of our business. It's who we are.
