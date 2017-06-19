Country(s)
Norris McLaughlin & Marcus Welcomes Prominent Business Law Attorney Anthony R. Caruso
Legal veteran joins top regional law firm to head the Sports, Media and Entertainment Group
A noted entertainment lawyer, Caruso represents producers, artists, songwriters, actors, authors and film/television performers, from up-and-coming hopefuls to established celebrities. He also counsels clients concerning media crisis matters and internal investigations of companies facing scrutiny. He has several clients appearing in current television shows.
As an established sports attorney, Caruso represents professional and amateur coaches and athletes, as well as sports marketers, sports leagues, and investment groups involved in both sports and entertainment. He formerly owned a professional minor league basketball team, was a founding member and counsel to a pro sports league, and represented celebrity athletes in endorsement deals and related business planning.
Caruso gained international attention when he represented Amy Polumbo, Miss New Jersey 2007, concerning an anonymous blackmail threat over Internet photos. He provided all legal counseling and exclusively handled all negotiations, strategy, media supervision, and crisis management to a successful conclusion. He appeared in all major television and media outlets including FOX, People Magazine and NBC's Today Show. Currently, he is routinely called upon by various syndicated television, news, and print media outlets for his advice and commentary on current legal issues, including Fox Business Network, MSNBC, E! Entertainment, Pix11, NBC, FOX 5 and others.
Caruso served as counsel to former New Jersey Governor James Florio and has represented several governmental agencies. He is also a founding executive of an internet-based services company that revolutionized the way real estate was sold on line, and continues to have a major presence in the startup/venture communities. He has served on the boards of charitable organizations and banking institutions and has published extensively in various law journals and other publications. He has lectured at Princeton University, Rutgers University, Seton Hall School of Law and Monmouth University, and serves on the adjunct faculty at New York University.
Established in 1953, Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, P.A., is a full-service corporate and litigation law firm with offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey; New York, New York; and Allentown, Pennsylvania. A full practice area listing can be found at www.nmmlaw.com.
