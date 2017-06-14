 
New Peach Jam Festival Adds to Summertime Fun in Shelbyville, KY

Festival, horse show, live theatre, vineyard and distillery concerts on the calendar
 
 
Family-owned Mulberry Orchard makes visiting the apple orchard lots of fun.
Family-owned Mulberry Orchard makes visiting the apple orchard lots of fun.
 
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Peach Jam and 5K comes to Mulberry Orchard in Shelbyville this summer. This family-fun festival is part of a full lineup of summertime fun that includes the Shelbyville Horse Show, a favorite musical staged by the award-winning Shelby County Community Theatre and live concerts at two area wineries. Choose your summer fun at www.VisitShelbyKy.com.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, big peach jam

The Peach Jam 5K, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County, takes place on Sat., July 29th, 2017. The event features a unique, non-competitive 5K run/walk through Shelby County's beautiful Mulberry Orchard followed by a pancake breakfast for both runners and non-runners. Participants can register online at www.bbbsky.org/events. Entry fee is $25 per person and includes an event t-shirt.Round out the day with music, delicious farm-fresh fare and family entertainment like hay rides into the orchard to see Mulberry Orchard's 17 varieties of peaches and 16 types of apples. Visit with the animals. Play in the kid's area with its corn maze and super slide. Shop at Mulberry Kitchen for local honey, jellies, preserves and lots of fresh produce, and treat yourself to fresh-made apple cider donuts, fried apple or peach pie, caramel apples and other goodies.

Equine athletes in action

The Shelbyville Horse Show is a four-day event showcasing the "peacock of the horse world" – American Saddlebreds. Scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 2-5 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, this premier event is a must-attend for horse lovers everywhere.

"What makes this show so unique is the involvement of a cross section of the entire community," said Charles Kramer, avid horse enthusiast and founder of Kentucky Backroad Tours. "It is truly a huge social event wrapped around a horse show. It is a show for horse enthusiasts and for people who really just want to have a great time."

Preceding the horse show are Jubilee events that begin on July 27 with a free-admission multi-day Youth Art Show at Shelbyville's Historic Courthouse and, on July 29, a free ice cream eating contest, Classic Car Show and Street Party Concert, all taking place in downtown Shelbyville. Headlining the concert is Nobody'z Bizzness featuring Leo Night. Get more details at www.ShelbyMainStreet.com.

Into Shelbyville's woods, vineyards and distillery

The Shelby County Community Theatre presents Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" on July 20-23 and 27-30. A musical originally written in the 1980s and then turned into a movie in 2014 by Disney, the show remains enormously popular with audiences everywhere.

"Featuring characters we have known all our lives, the story has universal appeal and lessons for the whole family," said Cheryl Rankin Van Stockum, president of the theatre.

For tickets and show times, visit www.ShelbyTheatre.org.

Other summertime events in Shelbyville include free live music concerts featuring a variety of musicians and genres at Talon Winery. Pack a lawn chair and blanket, select a bottle of Talon wine and settle in for a concert, 4-7 p.m. every Saturday. Performers include Grits & Soul and Retro Vibe, among many others. Visit www.TalonWine.com to see the list of performers.

Enjoy dinner and a concert at Smith-Berry Vineyard & Winery on these nights: June 24 – Leo Night & Nobody'z Bizzness (Motown, R&B, soul); July 8 – Tymes Band (soul and classic rock of the 60s through today); July 22 – Rigbys (Beatles Tribute Band); Aug. 12 – Olivia Henken (country pop); and Aug. 26 – 15th Anniversary Party with Lunar Beach House (a Jimmy Buffett tribute band). Find more details at www.SmithBerryWinery.com.

Friday  nights at Jeptha Creed Distillery feature Jammin' at Jeptha with great live music playing on the patio, local food trucks and craft cocktails at the bar. Music is from 6-9 p.m.; food trucks are available from 5-9 p.m. and the Jeptha Creed bar remains open until 10 p.m.

Coming up on June 23 is Lisa Allen & Stillwater and these food trucks: Sweet 'N Savory, Smok'N Cantina and The Cookie Cabin. June 30 pairs musicians Usual Suspects with Laughing Leo's and Sweet 'N Savory food trucks. Check Jeptha Creed's event page to see other bands: www.jepthacreed.com/events.

Click www.VisitShelbyKY.com to plan your summer fun in Shelbyville and Simpsonville, KY.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie E. Fussenegger, CTP, Executive Director, KatieF@VisitShelbyKy.com, 502-633-6388

ShelbyKY Tourism Commission & Visitors Bureau, www.VisitShelbyKy.com

HI- and LOW-RES photos available.

ABOUT SHELBYKY │ Shelbyville/Simpsonville/Shelby County (ShelbyKY), a community of small-town charm and world-class equestrian events, is the American Saddlebred Capital of the World. Home to 90-plus Saddlebred horse farms and breeding and training facilities, ShelbyKY gives visitors a rare peek into the world of the captivating Saddlebred show horse. Attractions include Kentucky's only designer outlet mall, The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass; the interior design, antique, home accessory and furniture shops comprising "Design Destination"; Jeptha Creed Distillery; Talon Winery; and the Shelby County Community Theatre. ShelbyKY's dining landscape includes culinary icons Science Hill Inn, Old Stone Inn and Claudia Sanders Dinner House; overnight choices include brand name chain hotels, group lodgings, bed and breakfast inns and downtown lofts. Outdoors adventure features water sports (fishing, canoeing, paddle boating), horseback riding, golf and fall-fun pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Accolades: No. 1 "Best Town to Raise a Family in Kentucky" and among the best places in the U.S. to live and work (Niche.com); one of the 10 safest places in Kentucky and one of America's most caring cities (Movoto.com). www.facebook.com/VisitShelbyKY

