BantamWesson Conducted 10,000th Home Energy Audit
BantamWesson is celebrating the notable milestone of conducting their 10,000th home energy efficiency audit to help save Connecticut electricity ratepayers electricity energy and money.
BantamWesson has been conducting these audits as an authorized contractor for Energize Connecticut, the state's energy conservation program, since 2010. The results have been impressive, saving 420,000 BTUs, or 3 million gallons of oil, and 10 million kilowatt hours. The approximate electricity savings alone for the average home is $210 per year.
According to company president Craig Snyder, the 10,000th audit is a great source of pride for BantamWesson. "Home energy audits allow us the opportunity to identify improvements homeowners can make to reduce their costs through greater efficiency. Even small changes like installing new, energy-efficient light bulbs can have a dramatic impact, creating a win-win for the customer and environment. It's very satisfying for our employees to provide that kind of value."
The Neals contacted BantamWesson because they were experiencing a condensation problem from a cathedral ceiling. The audit of their home, a 2,208 square foot, three-bedroom single story ranch built in 1957, revealed several areas where upgrades would help reduce energy consumption. As project sales manager Chris Borucki explained, there were insulation issues that are typical of a home this age. "The original insulation was about 5" thick. We'll replace it with 16" insulation for energy efficiency and elimination of the condensation problems."
BantamWesson is also working with the Neals to add insulation when the home's roof is replaced later this year. According to Jane Bourdeau, BantamWesson's Home Performance Contracting Division Manager, the HES program offers homeowner incentives to complete these upgrades and attractive financing options. "Under the E-loan bundle package, the Neals were able to secure a 10-year loan at only .99% interest to complete the insulation install and the work on their roof."
As Borucki explained, "During the audit, several money-saving improvements were completed which were included in the low audit fee. We weather stripped and re-caulked several areas of the home, eliminating drafts. We also applied insulating foam around all the plumbing and electrical outlets in the basement, and installed energy-efficient LED light bulbs."
Under the state-wide Energize Connecticut program, more than 320,800 homes have been weatherized for energy efficiency during the past ten years. Audits result in 20% to 40% savings on annual energy bills on average after implementing the suggested changes to a house or apartment.
Unfortunately, the program is in jeopardy as state lawmakers consider reducing or eliminating the program to help plug holes in the state budget.
For more information on how to sign up for a Home Energy Solutions (HES) audit for a home, apartment or business prior to the potential reduction in state funding, contact BantamWesson at 203-759-3800 or visit http://www.wessonenergy.com.
BantamWesson is a new company created by the recent merger of Bantam Home & Energy and Wesson Energy. In addition to fuel delivery, the combined company offers new services that customers need to improve the comfort and efficiency of their homes including plumbing, electrical services, window installation, insulation, and more.
The newly-formed BantamWesson serves all of western Connecticut with three locations in Bantam, Waterbury, and Canton.
