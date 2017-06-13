 
Meridian IT Ranked 22 amongst Top 501 Managed Service Providers by MSPmentor

 
 
DEERFIELD, Ill. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- 10th Annual MSP 501 Ranking and Study Identifies
World's Most Progressive MSPs in Information Technology

June 19, 2017 - Meridian IT ranks among the world's most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor's 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net. In addition to honoring Meridian IT, this year's MSP 501 list and study showcases the top ranked MSPs worldwide. Over the next few weeks, MSPmentor will unveil additional lists showcasing:


·         The top MSPs in Europe, Middle East and Africa

·         The top MSPs in Asia, Australia and New Zealand

·         The top Small Business MSPs' list, comprised of organizations with 10 or fewer employees

·         The top vertical markets pursued by MSP 501 companies

·         The leading tools they leverage to run their businesses

·         And the top technologies they provide to customers

"We listen to our customers and managed services are vital to their IT strategies." said Ian Pye, Chairman, Meridian Group International.  "Privately-held, Meridian has been in business since 1979 with continued growth in all sectors."

"On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Meridian IT for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. "The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry."

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Meridian IT

Meridian IT Inc. is a leading information technology company.   Clients leverage comprehensive solutions and technical expertise through a single point of contact. Combined with a broad range of deployment and management options, we help clients save money and improve productivity in the data center, unified workspace, security & risk management, and cloud services. Learn more at www.meridianitinc.com

Meridian IT is part of Meridian Group International, privately held, headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Our portfolio of global businesses provides full-service equipment leasing, technology solutions, global support and cloud to businesses nationally and internationally, in all sectors.  Customer-driven, vendor-neutral, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and reputation for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. For more information, visit www.onlinemeridian.com.

About Penton Technology's Channel Brands

Penton Technology's channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin' Cloud (www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com%29/ and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com%29/.

About Informa

Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin' Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolutionare part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Media Contact:
Aldrin Brown,
Director of Content, MSPmentor
Aldrin.Brown@penton.com

Meridian Group Contact:
Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President Communications
Meridian Group International, Inc.
1 847.964.2772
fblumenfeld@onlinemeridian.com

Meridian IT Contact:
Carly Larkins
Marketing Manager
Meridian IT Inc.
1 315.362.9274
Carly.Larkins@meridianitinc.com
