Lennar Homes to Celebrate Grand Opening of Two New Model Homes at Southern Hills Plantation
"We are pleased to welcome Lennar to our premier family of builders at Southern Hills Plantation,"
The nine Lennar floorplans available in Southern Hills are brand new to Lennar and designed to appeal to families of all ages. Most of the floorplans are single story, ranging in size from 1,683 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths to 2,775 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a flex room, additional storage space upstairs and a two-car garage with golf cart storage. Homes feature open floorplans with spacious patios, master suites with walk-in closets and modern kitchens designed for entertaining.
As part of Lennar's Everything's Included® approach, every Lennar home in Southern Hills comes fully equipped with luxury features such as granite kitchen countertops, GE stainless steel kitchen appliances and a large capacity washer and dryer at no additional cost. Lennar Homes at Southern Hills Plantation is priced from the mid-$200s to the mid-$400s.
Named for its rolling topography, Southern Hills is a beautifully designed community with a small town feel and a luxurious country club setting. The community offers tree-lined streets with breathtaking views, classic Southern architecture and resort-style amenities including an acclaimed Pete Dye championship golf course. Other amenities include a resort-style pool, full service spa, fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, fine and casual dining, and more. Southern Hills is close to Tampa by way of the Suncoast Parkway. The community is convenient to beaches, sports and entertainment venues and well-known attractions.
For more information, visit www.sohilly.com.
