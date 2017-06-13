Magnum Health Management, LLC Opening Four Help Your Diabetes® Clinics in Palm Beach, Florida Area

Contact

Geoffrey Lopes da Silva, Executive Vice President

Magnum Media Management, Inc.

***@magnummediamgmt.com Geoffrey Lopes da Silva, Executive Vice PresidentMagnum Media Management, Inc.

-- Magnum Health Management, LLC, will open four Help Your Diabetes® Clinics in the Palm Beach, Florida area this year. Help Your Diabetes® is a patent pending natural Type 2 diabetes reversal program that helps patients to become clinically non-diabetic within two to six months.Diabetes in the State of Florida accounts for over 41% of the population. Over 40 years ago, the Florida state legislature created the Diabetes Advisory Council (DAC), which according to the Florida Statutes, guides "a statewide comprehensive approach to diabetes prevention, diagnosis, education, care, treatment, impact, and costs thereof".The Florida Diabetes Advisory Council estimates that "over 2.4 million people have diabetes and over 5.8 million have prediabetes"in the State of Florida, which ranks 15 in the list of states with the most cases of diabetes.Pierre G. Parent, Managing General Partner of Magnum Health Management, LLC, said "our partnership with Help Your Diabetes® will allow us to tackle the prevalence of diabetes in Florida head-on, while at the same time creating added value for our company".Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.