Pyro Fighters Clash and a Nightmare World Descends on D.C. as Video Games Come to Life!

-- Peculiarity Productions fuses excitement, breathtaking artistry, and unique creativity with fire to entertain and enthrall in their live performance called "8 Bit Circus S*it." Peculiarity Productions, a Washington D.C. based fire dance troupe, will perform in D.C. in July, as part of the Capital Fringe Festival 2017.By creatively reinterpreting classic fighting games like Street Fighter ® and Mortal Kombat ® in their act, Pyro Fighters, the audience will select who fights and watch it play out, and performing their rendition of the classic survival horror game Silent Hill ®, Peculiarity Productions brings the games you grew up with to life with a combustible twist – they use fire."Fire is an ancient, classic, and universal story telling medium. Like painting or dance, I love using fire to evoke epic tales." Said David Nghiem, the martial arts trainer. "It's our goal to bring a niche art form to a larger audience to tell stories and showcase our skills in a unique way. Video games have become a dominant form of storytelling in modern society so we're excited to fuse them with our art." Said Sam Stevens, co-founder.Tickets for the performance go on sale on June 19. Performance dates are on July 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22. The location is at the Old City Farm and Guild, 925 Rhode Island Ave N.W., Washington D.C. 20001. For more information, go to http://www.peculiarityproductions.com , or phone 405-397-7977. To help sponsor them, check out https://myevent.com/ 8bitcircus