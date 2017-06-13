 
Orlando Business Valuer Elected ASA International Vice President

for Leading Multidiscipline Valuation Professional Organization
 
 
RESTON, Va. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) announces the election of Robert B. Morrison, ASA BV/IA (http://www.appraisers.org/memberbio?MemberID=9958) as 2017-18 International Vice President. The Orlando, Florida based business valuer and Managing Partner of Morrison Valuation Forensic Services (http://www.morrisonvfs.com/) brings over 25 years of experience in valuation, forensic and litigation consulting services, as well as 10 years of experience in private industry corporate accounting and finance to ASA's Board of Governors and Executive Committee.

Morrison's term will begin July 1, 2017 and run through June 30, 2018. During his tenure he plans to drive organizational transparency and communication improvements, as well as membership and educational expansion programs.

Mr. Morrison holds the Society's prestigious Accredited Senior Appraiser designation and a specialty designation in Intangible Assets, along with a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in finance from the University of Central Florida and a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Miami (Ohio) University.

A member since 1994, he has held numerous volunteer leadership positions in the Society, including most notably: International Secretary/Treasurer, Budget and Finance Committee Chair, Investment Committee Chair, Business Valuation Discipline Committee Chair and Orlando/Central Florida Chapter President.

Prior to founding MorrisonVFS, Morrison was a senior member and practice leader of three international public accounting consulting practices in the areas of financial analysis, forensic accounting, litigation support, business valuation and business damage evaluations.

Morrison is an active leader in his local community presently serving on the Audit and Treasury Committee of the YMCA of Central Florida and Member Board of Directors and Treasurer for the Central Florida Zoological & Botanical Gardens; and as an adjunct professor in accounting at Stetson University where he teaches a business valuation course he developed to the school's accounting and MBA graduate students.

He may be reached by e-mail at Bob.Morrison@MorrisonVFS.com, by phone at 407-770-1280 or online at @MorrisonVFS.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
