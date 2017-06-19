JTT Health Management, LLC Formed to Acquire Help Your Diabetes® & Engages Magnum Media Mgmt, Inc

Contact

Geoffrey Lopes da Silva, Executive Vice President

Magnum Media Management, Inc.

***@magnummediamgmt.com Geoffrey Lopes da Silva, Executive Vice PresidentMagnum Media Management, Inc.

End

-- J.T.T. Health Management, LLC has been formed in the State of Delaware to acquire the Help Your Diabetes® trademark and brand from Hockings Consulting, Inc., founded by Dr. J. Murray Hockings, D.C. in 2012. Dr. Hockings is also President and Chief Executive Officer of J.T.T. Health Management, LLC.Help Your Diabetes® is a patent pending natural Type 2 Diabetes reversal program that helps patients to become clinically non-diabetic within two to six months. After registering over 1,000 new patients between 2013 and 2016, Help Your Diabetes® is ready to take its mission global in helping people get back to true health.Magnum Media Management, Inc., an intellectual property management and corporate development firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, has been engaged to assist in the implementation of the Help Your Diabetes® expansion plan.Geoffrey Lopes da Silva, Executive Vice President of Magnum Media Management, Inc., explained that Magnum Media "will help increase the scalability of the HYD brand by assisting in the creation of additional revenue streams, help in securing patient retention, and assist in the selling of Help Your Diabetes® clinic franchises".Dr. Hockings said that HYD's new franchise model "will allow entrepreneurs the ability to open up a local brick and mortar diabetes reversal clinic, while using the systems created by HYD and proven over the past seven years. Our first model clinic in Phoenix, Arizona opened in February of 2017 and is already exceeding expectations in the amount of new patients they've signed up".The company's aggressive three year plan calls for increasing brand awareness, global expansion and penetration into new markets, research and development of additional revenue streams, and to have nearly 200 Help Your Diabetes® franchise clinics in operation.Help Your Diabetes® is the fastest growing natural Type 2 Diabetes reversal program in the world.Certain statements in this release concerning future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.