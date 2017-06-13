Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland are Celebrated Once Again in the Sassy New Las Vegas Tribute Show "Rainbow Cabaret"!

From Las Vegas to Houston - "Rainbow Cabaret" is the Ravishing New Show That Pays Homage to Hollywood's Unforgettable Mother-Daughter Icons – Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. Starring Denise Rose as Judy and Suzanne Goulet as Liza, This Brilliant and Sexy Song and Dance Spectacle is Not to be Missed at Houston's Prohibition Theatre.

June 25th at the Prohibition Theatre

Liz Silverman

-- The stars will shine bright this Sunday evening at Houston's stunning and provocative Prohibition Theatre. Presented in an eclectic, intimate setting, "Rainbow Cabaret" brings convincing authenticity into re-creating performances of Judy Garland with her daughter Liza Minnelli up close and personal. While appearing as if they'd been reunited at their peak, Denise Rose (as Judy) and Suzanne Goulet (as Liza) have the looks, the voices and the remarkable dancing ability to make this engaging fantasy come true.Performing as "Judy" and "Liza", Denise and Suzanne re-capture the chemistry the love and energy that the real Judy & Liza brought to the stage. In addition to their many beloved signature songs, "Judy" and "Liza" will sing duets, dance together and have touching and funny dialogues.The reviews are predictably fabulous. Suzanne & Denise have a record of excellent reviews and standing ovations for all of their performances – in theaters, cruise ships, country clubs and casinos all over the US. Some of the notable casinos to their credit are the Las Vegas Suncoast Casino, The Tropicana in Atlantic City, Harrah's in St-Louis and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. Some of the major theaters where they have performed are The Norris Center in California, Coral Beach Performing Center in Florida, Westchester and Westbury theaters of New York, The El Portal Theater in Los Angeles, And The Stranaham Theater in Ohio – just to name a few.1008 PrairieHouston, TX 77002Sunday, June 25th at 6:30PMSuzanne Goulet was born in Montreal, Canada and has been dancing since the age of 3. She starred in "Fantastique"at the Sheraton Bal Harbor in Miami Beach, then at the Sands Casino in Atlantic City and the Condado Plaza in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She then joined "Hooray for Hollywood" for an international tour to Spain, Switzerland and Japan. She also choreographed and danced for a show on the "Song of America" cruise ship from RCCL. After studying voice in New York City, she won the "Smirnoff Makes You a Star" competition for her impersonation of "Liza" and began her career as a tribute artist.In 1996, Suzanne joined "Legends in Concert" at Bally's Grand in Atlantic City. Then she followed the show to Branson and Myrtle Beach before arriving at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas where she received more rave reviews. In Berlin, Germany, Suzanne also played in the famous "Stars in Concert" show. And currently, she performs with Sinatra artist Dave Halston in the "Frank & Liza" tribute show. Suzanne has performed on cruise ships and TV shows around the world, including Paris.Denise Rose made her professional stage debut at age 15 in the musical "Gypsy" in her native Minneapolis. She learned to sing by listening to Judy and singing along, and later, from her great voice teacher, the renowned Oksana Bryn. After appearing in musicals and plays in the Twin Cities, she was featured as a singer in bands and even worked as a stand-up comic for a few years which gave her a chance to tour parts of the U.S. and Canada. This led to performing comedy sketches and songs in shows like "The Dean and Denise Variety Hour" for theaters, coffeehouses and corporate events.Denise appeared at the Judy Garland Festival in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, birthplace of the legend, and performed the songs of her idol – in the presence of "Wizard of Oz" stars and other celebrities. Later, she moved to Las Vegas where she found her dream role – playing Judy in "Liza and Judy Together Again" with Suzanne Goulet as Liza. This production show has received standing ovations in Las Vegas and in theaters from New York to Los Angeles.In May, 2014, she premiered her one-woman-show "Songs and Stories of Judy Garland" to great acclaim. In June of that year, she received a special Tribute Artist award from the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame.