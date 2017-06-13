News By Tag
Spa Massage On The Go named 2017 Veteran-Owned Business of the Year
Woman-owned business awarded honor as veteran-owned business
Jessica Dragan, owner of Spa Massage On The Go, said, "We are grateful for the recognition from the Wisconsin Veteran's Chamber of Commerce for acknowledging our efforts. We are honored and privileged to serve the veteran population and persons that need additional options to their health care. This award shows our dedication to the community, clients, guardians, and family members. It will allow us the credibility and exposure we need to serve those brave men and women who have served all of us."
The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military veterans, veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses. Saul Newton, executive director, said, "The award winners were selected because they've made substantive contribution to Wisconsin's veteran business community. Spa Massage On The Go's work as a veteran business owner, work with the SBA, WDVA, and us has contributed to the awareness and acknowledgement of the contributions veterans make to Wisconsin's economy."
Dragan continued, "We provide massage services to people with the intent to comfort them, improve their health, and reduce stress and anxiety. Our results improve their quality of life."
Spa Massage On The Go provides massage services for veterans, disabled, elderly, and hospice residents. Spa Massage on the Go helps a wide range of patients with conditions including: diabetes, stroke, arthritis, cancer patients, terminal illnesses, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, Cushing disease, lime disease, surgery recovery, joint replacements, car accident injuries, or just general discomfort.
For more information, go to www.spamassageonthego.com or call 414-736-8877. Spa Massage On The Go holds three certifications to fulfill government contracts. The company is certified as an Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE).
