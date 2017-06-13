 
News By Tag
* Veterans
* Housing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Society
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Salt Lake City
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


A fundraiser with an amazing twist

 
SALT LAKE CITY - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Bruce Goldwell, Vietnam Veteran and author, has a non profit called VetFusion Inc. His first project is to build 32 dome homes for Veterans and a visitor community center in Scottsmoor, Florida.  He has an amazing twist to his fundraiser which in turns help improve the financial situation for all those who donate.

Here is Mr. Goldwell's offer for donors:

"I'm excited about something I can do for you, and I have a request as well. Nobody likes a request for donations – no matter how worthy the cause, right? So, I've come up with an innovative way to do something for you that has the potential of being really significant – in return for your doing something for the homeless veterans in America."

"I have a lot of digital currency. You may have heard of bitcoins and you might have heard of the Pizza story which is that Papa Johns was convinced to take BTC in 2012 in exchange for two pizzas. The BTC used in that exchange is now worth $6.4 Million USD."

"The crypto currency I have is called TheBillionCoin and it's starting to make a significant stand in the digital currency world. The rate of increase for TBC is minimum 1% which occurs at Midnight Fiji time. Whatever TBC you have, the value will go up a minimum of 1% tonight at midnight in Fiji, 24 hours after that, and 24 hours after that."

"It will only take you a few minutes of your time to donate $50, $100, $500 or whatver you feel called to donate. You will receive an equal value of TBC for the USD amount of your donation to help vets."

"Help me help vets which will help you improve your financial well-being in a big way!"

To donate to this worth cause visit: http://InHonorOfVets.info

Contact
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Source:Bruce Barbre
Email:***@brucegoldwell.com Email Verified
Tags:Veterans, Housing
Industry:Society
Location:Salt Lake City - Utah - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bruce Goldwell PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share