A fundraiser with an amazing twist
Here is Mr. Goldwell's offer for donors:
"I'm excited about something I can do for you, and I have a request as well. Nobody likes a request for donations – no matter how worthy the cause, right? So, I've come up with an innovative way to do something for you that has the potential of being really significant – in return for your doing something for the homeless veterans in America."
"I have a lot of digital currency. You may have heard of bitcoins and you might have heard of the Pizza story which is that Papa Johns was convinced to take BTC in 2012 in exchange for two pizzas. The BTC used in that exchange is now worth $6.4 Million USD."
"The crypto currency I have is called TheBillionCoin and it's starting to make a significant stand in the digital currency world. The rate of increase for TBC is minimum 1% which occurs at Midnight Fiji time. Whatever TBC you have, the value will go up a minimum of 1% tonight at midnight in Fiji, 24 hours after that, and 24 hours after that."
"It will only take you a few minutes of your time to donate $50, $100, $500 or whatver you feel called to donate. You will receive an equal value of TBC for the USD amount of your donation to help vets."
"Help me help vets which will help you improve your financial well-being in a big way!"
To donate to this worth cause visit: http://InHonorOfVets.info
Bruce Barbre
Bruce Barbre
