News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses Loan Officer Quoted Fees
There are many common myths when it comes to real estate financing, including that your final loan document fees will always match what the loan officer quoted you. Sadly, many people find higher fees and rates at the closing table, and backing out at that point can cost you your dream home. That is one of the reasons why you need an ethical banker, who will keep your fees the same as you were quoted from the beginning.
Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.wa-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse