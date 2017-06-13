 
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses Loan Officer Quoted Fees

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you and your loved ones finally found the home of your dreams? The search seemed endless, but you managed to come across something that fits everybody's needs. You may think that the hard part is now over, but sometimes, the financial end of the equation can quickly derail the process. That is why it is so important to bring in Marie Bjornson and Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans. Marie will take the time necessary to guide you through your financial options, and help you choose the path that is right for you.

There are many common myths when it comes to real estate financing, including that your final loan document fees will always match what the loan officer quoted you. Sadly, many people find higher fees and rates at the closing table, and backing out at that point can cost you your dream home. That is one of the reasons why you need an ethical banker, who will keep your fees the same as you were quoted from the beginning.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
