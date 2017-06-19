City implements RecDesk for Recreation Center Management

Contact

Lee Einer, Public Information Officer

City of Las Vegas, NM

***@ci.las-vegas.nm.us Lee Einer, Public Information OfficerCity of Las Vegas, NM

-- The Abe Montoya Recreation Center's facelift was not limited to the physical facility.The Center has now gone live with RecDesk, a cloud-based recreation management software package that allows customers to sign up for membership and athletic programs, view recreation activities calendars by facility, program, or league, register for athletic programs and classes, and more.Another new feature at the recreation center is bar-coded ID badges so customers can swipe themselves into the facility.Customers can access the city's RecDesk by going to https:// abemontoya.recdesk.com."The City is always looking for cost effective ways to streamline our processes and make things easier on the customer," said Community Services Director Pam Marrujo. "We are happy to have a system that specializes in recreation activities, and offer an online system so that members can register online and limit their time spent at the front desk filling out paperwork. "RecDesk is the most recent in a series of technical innovations implemented by the City.The city now has an online bill pay portal for utilities, and online business licensing is in the early planning stages. A complete makeover of the city website, which will include language translation and online forms, will be put in place in early July of this year. A contract was recently signed with Google to create a cloud-based city intranet with office suite, video conferencing and other features which will add to employee collaboration and productivity.Mobile 311, a cloud-based, smartphone-driven work order system, has already been introduced and is being phased in, one department at a time. Mobile 311 uses the GPS chips in smartphones to guide employees to worksites, and allows employees to sort their work orders both by proximity and priority.