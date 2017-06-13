NightRider Jewelry announces their annual Name This Ring and Win It Contest

2017 NightRider Name This Ring Contest
CHANDLER, Ariz.
- June 19, 2017
- PRLog
-- NightRider Jewelry, an American designed and made luxury jewelry brand, announced today that their annual Name This Ring contest for 2017 will launch this Monday June 19th
. A favorite and much anticipated event for their enthusiastic fans, the contest allows one lucky aficionado to not only name the featured ring for posterity, but to win one for themselves. 10 top finalists will first be selected from the thousands of entries, after which voting will be opened to the public on Wednesday, June 28th
. The entry that gathers the most votes by Tuesday July 4th
2017 will win, and be announced on Facebook Wednesday July 5th
.
Besides garnering buzz on many social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest, the yearly contest has caught the attention of Neil Patel. A noted digital marketer, Mr. Patel recently cited NightRider Jewelry's annual Name This Ring promotion as an example of niche Crowdsourcing, alongside other high-profile retailers such as Trader Joe's and Leda.About NightRider Jewelry:
NightRider Jewelry (http://nightriderjewelry.com/
) was founded in 2006 with the idea that jewelry could do better. Be made in America. Created by hand. Brought to life by true artisans. Designed with passion, attention to detail, and pride. Now with two retail locations in Scottsdale AZ and Denver CO, as well as online, the company is poised for expansion. Two additional stores are planned in the next year to bring their vision of exceptional craftmanship to real Americans. http://nightriderjewelry.com/making-our-mark/our-story/