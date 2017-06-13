Web Presence In China Webinar Series

 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Presence In China, China's leading digital marketing and IT agency, is proud to announce that it launched live webinars. Each webinar is centrally themed on today's hottest digital and ecommerce topics facing today's foreign brands operating or looking to get started in the Middle Kingdom.

Their next webinar, titled "How to Protect your Brand Online in China" will hit the proverbial airwaves on Tuesday, July 11th, from 2PM to 3PM EST (New York). The webinar will offer expert advice on the Chinese market from Joseph Cooke, Co-founder & President of Web Presence In China.

The webinar will give a better perspective how to protect your copyrights, trademarks, trade names and patents when doing business online in China.

"The Chinese online marketplace is a unique ecosystem with its own social media channels, eCommerce platforms, methods of online payment, firewall and legal regulations," says Joseph Cooke.

Sign up for our upcoming Webinar and learn How to Protect Your Brand Online in China! REGISTER HERE: http://web-presence-in-china.com/webinar

Joseph Cooke is a co-founder & president of Web Presence in China, where he drives growth and enterprise relationships with brands looking to engage and succeed in China's Internet marketplace. Joseph deals adeptly with the complexities of global business development and oversees strategic planning and deployment of cross border projects. He was recognized for his excellence in the field with an appointment as the youngest executive within Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. Awarded BC's Top Young Entrepreneur by Advancing Canadian Entrepreneurship and CIBC as well as a national accolade in the same forum, Joseph was cited for both his exceptional big picture thinking and attention to detail. Named "One to Watch" by Capilano University, Joseph has a fast growing reputation as a problem solver in China's digital space.

About Web Presence In China:

Beijing-based Web Presence In China (http://web-presence-in-china.com) is an independent, full service digital marketing and IT development agency. WPIC helps businesses with digital marketing and tech strategies. Having over 13 years of on the ground experience in the China digital sector, the firm has worked with over 300 global companies and leads a team of 120 people between their global offices.

Media Contact
Olga Gimbal
olga@wpic.co
End
