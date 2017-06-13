 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes RG Law Group, P.A. as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes RG Law Group, P.A. as a Gold Member
 
 
RG Law Group Doral Chamber Member
RG Law Group Doral Chamber Member
 
DORAL, Fla. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes RG Law Group, P.A. as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as RG Law Group, P.A. will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to The First Tee of Miami-Dade County!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About RG Law Group, P.A.

Located in Doral, Florida, adjacent to metropolitan Miami, our bilingual attorneys and experienced team of professionals understand the nuances of South Florida's business environment.

Focused on serving the commercial, corporate, litigation, transactional and real estate needs of our clients, the firm's practice is centered on creating meaningful relationships therewith and providing effective legal services aimed to assist our clients in meeting their corporate potential and confronting any areas of concern that may be encountered along the way.

RG Law Group continually focuses on our clients' goals, seeking approaches that will best serve individual needs as cost-effectively as possible.  With attorneys firmly entrenched in the South Florida community for over 20 years, RG Law Group is dedicated to excellence in providing legal services tailored to delivering effective resolutions.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact RG Law Group, P.A.

ricardo@rglawfl.com
rglawfl.com

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
