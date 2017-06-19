News By Tag
Third Annual Golf Outing Raises $25,200 to Benefit Lee County Students
Gravity Benefits Sunrise Rotary ProAm Classic Proceeds Donated to The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools
"Thanks to our partnership with the Rotary Club of Fort Myers - Sunrise, we are able to offer to even more students the opportunity to continue their education and obtain a college degree," says Marshall Bower, president and CEO of The Foundation of Lee County Public Schools. "Special thanks to our Title Sponsor, Gravity Benefits, and all of the sponsors! By breaking the cycle of poverty, this is truly a gift that keeps on giving."
Twenty-three teams of one pro golfer and four amateurs enjoyed a fun-filled day of golf to help provide college scholarships for Lee County students. The afternoon festivities featured beverages, hors d'oeuvres, a boxed lunch, and raffle prizes.
"This event is about eliminating poverty one child at a time, and we are honored to work with the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, our Title Sponsor, Gravity Benefits, and every one of the amazing sponsors that make this event such a success," says Norman Lutz, Sunrise Rotary ProAm Chair.
After the tournament, winning teams and field events were recognized. The $3,000 purse for the professionals was divided among the top ten professionals.
On Wednesday, May 17, the VIP Realty Junior Clinic sponsored by Arika Bjorkedal, realtor with VIP Realty, was held at The Forest Country Club. Approximately 20 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Lehigh Acres received mentorship from golf professionals while participating in four golf stations focused on basic golf instruction and golf etiquette.
The Rotary Club of Fort Myers – Sunrise would like to thank all the tournament sponsors for their support and participation in this wonderful cause.
For more information, please visit FMSunriseRotary.com/
Winners – Amateur Division
1st place – Wicker Smith
2nd place – Estate Landscaping & Lawn Management
Winners – Professional Division
1st Place – Sanda Angulo Minarro (66)
2nd Place – Stan Geer (69)
3rd Place – Chris Trout (70)
About Gravity Benefits
Gravity is leading the charge in a new era of benefits consulting. Solely focused in the employee benefits industry, Gravity is constantly making improvements to process, delivery, and systems to provide world class advice and support to their national clientele. Learn more about Gravity's approach and experience something Intentionally Different at www.gravitybenefits.com.
About the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools
The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, Inc. is a private, 501(c)(3) organization established in 1986. Its mission is to enhance and enrich the quality of public education in Lee County for students and educators through programs, resources and experiences made possible through corporate, individual and educational partnerships. The Foundation is rated as a four-star nonprofit organization by Charity Navigator. Find us online at www.leeschoolfoundation.org, on Twitter @FoundationLCPS and on Facebook.
Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a statewide scholarship program that provides a unique opportunity for deserving, low-income, at risk youth to escape the cycle of poverty through education. Lee County students enter the program in 6th or 9th grade and are required to sign a contract and meet specific expectations. Students are provided with caring volunteer mentors who remain continuously involved with students by providing ongoing educational and career counseling. Having met all of the program's requirements, students are awarded a four-year college tuition scholarship upon graduation. To find out more about TSIC, visit TakeStockInChildren.org.
About the Rotary Club of Fort Myers - Sunrise
Rotary International is made up of 1.2 million neighbors, friends and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in their communities and around the world. The Rotary Club of Fort Myers – Sunrise includes 35 members who attend weekly meetings and raise money for various efforts including the The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation, Florida Gift of Life, Blessings in a Backpack, Junior Achievement, Pickup the Ball, The Rotary Foundation, and more. For more information, visit FMSunriseRotary.com.
