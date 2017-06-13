Upland Avenue Launches Directory App for Writers

This App is Among the First to Give Authors a Direct Connection to the Book Publishing Industry

UNITED Wants You to Publish Brilliantly

-- Studies show that mobile phone usage is higher than that of computers and tablets, and while there are thousands of apps for games and social media, this app is among the first to allow authors a direct connection to book professionals publishing their book.Upland Avenue, headed by April Sheris, has been a force in the literary world for five years. Upland Avenue has compiled its list of service providers into an app that will allow writers to publish and market their own retail ready book themselves while eliminating the middle man.The app currently features top industry professionals to market, design and edit your book. Prior to this app launching, authors often had a hard time getting their books published, due to outrageous fees and/or unprofessional copy, now they will have a platform to bring their work to market professionally and an avenue for resources needed along the way.Once on the app, you will find it to be very user-friendly and quite effective with the information provided. This app will prove to be the one app authors need to become a household name, market their book and publish it! The United app will essentially allow you to do more, with fewer steps.Learn more about United here: bit.ly/downloadunited